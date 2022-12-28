Read full article on original website
Hennepin Man Facing Drug Charges In Two Counties
While out on bond on a heroin dealing charge in La Salle County, a Hennepin man has picked up an additional drug charge in Bureau County. Forty-year-old Justin Hash was jailed on a warrant last Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance. According to Bureau County jail records, he remains behind bars in Princeton.
Significant Meth Bust In Ottawa
The latest members of the million dollar bond club in the La Salle County Jail are a pair of alleged meth dealers. Thirty-five-year-old Maria Myers of Romeoville and 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega Jr. of Ottawa were booked Tuesday night on a class X felony charge of meth delivery. The alleged sale with members of the Tri-DENT task force happened Tuesday in Ottawa on West Stevenson Road. The estimated street value of the meth is $1,600.
Laredo Police need help identifying culprits accused of park vandalism
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo Police are on the lookout for the culprits responsible for vandalizing a park and damaging city vehicles. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around five in the morning when a city lifeguard was getting ready to start the swimming classes at the North Central Park Pool.
One COVID-related death reported Friday; La Salle County has low community spread
A male in his 60's – the latest to pass away from COVID-related illness in La Salle County. The county indicated Friday a lower number of new cases – 111. That's fifty lower than last week. Thirty of those cases were under the age of forty. That compares with 52 last week. Recovered cases in the past seven days tallied 207. The community level in the county is low...or green on the IDPH state-wide map.
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating two men who are suspects linked to a shooting that was reported in early December. According to Laredo Police, Ricardo Eduardo Garcia Jr. who goes by the alias ‘Goofy’ and Juan Jesus Luna, 19 Jr. are both facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Recent homicide sparks safety concerns from Laredo business owners
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While Laredo Police continue to investigate the city’s latest homicide, people who work around the alleged crime scene say more needs to be done to keep people safe in that part of town. KGNS News was at the scene on Friday, Dec. 23 at around...
Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to a Laredo Hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday night. KGNS obtained surveillance video of the incident; however, some of the images may be difficult to watch for some viewers. Video shows a car backing up and then bumping into...
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge
NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - A trailer crashes into a train causing an explosion on the highway that leads to the Colombia Bridge. According to a story published in El Manana de Nuevo Laredo, the driver of the trailer was able to escape from the flames. It is said employees...
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Facilities at a popular Laredo Park were closed this morning after it was hit by vandals overnight. According to Laredo Park officials, the lifeguards were on their way to the pool at North Central Park at 5 a.m. when they noticed several damages to city property.
Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo firefighters prevent a local business from catching fire in the downtown area. The Laredo Fire Department received a call on Thursday evening at around 6:15 p.m. regarding a structure fire at the 1100 block of Hidalgo. Fire crews arrived and found a cardboard in front...
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department responded to reports of a burning car shortly before 8 Friday morning in central Laredo. KGNS News obtained surveillance footage near the area that shows three people near the car before it goes up in flames at the 3100 block of Pine Street.
Veterans Assistance Commission Coming Up Big In 2022
A group based in Peru that's advocating for veterans and their families have had a great year. According to La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission Superintendent Christa Hammers, the commission obtained $5.8 million dollars in benefits for veterans and their families this past fiscal year. That amounts to more than twice the previous year's total. Hammers says these funds provide aid for local veterans and in turn benefit the economy where they live.
