A male in his 60's – the latest to pass away from COVID-related illness in La Salle County. The county indicated Friday a lower number of new cases – 111. That's fifty lower than last week. Thirty of those cases were under the age of forty. That compares with 52 last week. Recovered cases in the past seven days tallied 207. The community level in the county is low...or green on the IDPH state-wide map.

LA SALLE COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO