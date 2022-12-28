ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

ourstate.com

A Chance of Flurries

Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in North Carolina

Temperatures in North Carolina, also known as the Old North State, vary depending on the different altitudes. Many areas in the state experience humid subtropical climates but the western mountainous regions experience highland ones. In essence, the average temperatures reduce as you move toward the mountainous areas. Whereas the coastal...
thecharlottepost.com

Bottoms up: A toast to Black-owned beverages

Sipping Black Only creates community from spirits to water. Demetra Harris (left) and Brandi Neloms, founders of Sipping Black Only, pose at Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard in Norlina, N.C. – one of fewer than 10 Black-owned vineyards in the state. Supporting Black-owned businesses led Brandi Neloms and Demetra...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend

MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Sipping and sharing at Southern Distilling Company

STATESVILLE, N.C. — If you’ve traveled north up Interstate 77 near Statesville, chances are you’ve seen the Southern Distilling Company. Coming from the engineering and public health fields, Pete and Vienna Barger founded the company in 2013. The couple work with local farmers, sourcing the majority of their grains within a 20-mile radius of the distillery. The spent grain, which is milled onsite, is shared with farmers in Iredell County to feed livestock.
STATESVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Two New North Carolina Restaurants Among The Best In The Country

Good food! Who doesn’t love to eat and have a great meal especially somewhere brand new. Two new North Carolina restaurants are among the top best in the country. Esquire magazine did the footwork for us to discover the top 40 best new places to chow down from coast to coast. You would expect larger cities like New York or Los Angeles to get most of the accolades but hold on! A restaurant in Asheville and one in Charlotte got nods as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Concord radio station sold, format switched to Contemporary Christian

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Memories Radio on WEGO, 98.3 FM in Concord, has been sold and is operating under a new format. Educational Media Foundation has agreed to purchase 98.3 FM from 2B Productions in Salisbury. The station will air EMF’s “Air1 Radio” Christian music network, according to Buddy Poole, the station manager for 2B Productions.
CONCORD, NC

