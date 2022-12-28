Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
ourstate.com
A Chance of Flurries
Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Winston-Salem.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in North Carolina
Temperatures in North Carolina, also known as the Old North State, vary depending on the different altitudes. Many areas in the state experience humid subtropical climates but the western mountainous regions experience highland ones. In essence, the average temperatures reduce as you move toward the mountainous areas. Whereas the coastal...
WRAL
3 straight weekends of snow, a chilly Christmas and Ian: A look at the Triangle's top weather stories from 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. — The weather headlines in 2022 were plentiful in the Triangle as the elements led us to a January with three consecutive weekends of snow and took us out with the coldest Christmas in decades. Three weekends, three snows. January was a great month for snow lovers...
WCNC
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace marries longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter tied the knot in Uptown Charlotte on New Year's Eve. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the J.W. Marriott in Uptown, according to People. Wallace and Carter got engaged after dating for five years.
Rock Hill’s nat’l cornhole league a boon for one SC city
Hundreds of cornhole players from across the country have traveled to Myrtle Beach for the American Cornhole League (ACL) College and High School Championships.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charlotte
Charlotte might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charlotte.
thecharlottepost.com
Bottoms up: A toast to Black-owned beverages
Sipping Black Only creates community from spirits to water. Demetra Harris (left) and Brandi Neloms, founders of Sipping Black Only, pose at Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard in Norlina, N.C. – one of fewer than 10 Black-owned vineyards in the state. Supporting Black-owned businesses led Brandi Neloms and Demetra...
chapelboro.com
With the Closing of the Asian Corner Mall, a Community Loses Its Gathering Place
David Thach’s first memory of Dragon Court was of the restaurant being built. His father, one of its three original investors, worked on its construction while Thach watched as a 4-year-old. Over time, Thach saw forest green chairs and large, family-style tables fill the open space. Now, employees roll...
Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim
Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief.
lakenormanpublications.com
Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend
MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
visityorkcounty.com
What's New in 2023 – Restaurants, Parks, and More Coming to York County, SC
It's no secret that York County is booming with new businesses, restaurants, and attractions. With all of the rapid growth and development, it can be hard to keep up! Luckily, we've compiled a running list of upcoming openings and exciting happenings in York County for 2023. Restaurants & Breweries. Another...
‘God did this’: Man thankful for nonprofit that helped save deteriorating home
CHARLOTTE — A man in north Charlotte gets to keep his home, thanks to the help he got from an incredible project. Marvin Hill is proud of where he grew up. The Lincoln Heights home has been in his family’s name since his parents bought the property back in 1958. But over time, the home slowly began to deteriorate.
Sipping and sharing at Southern Distilling Company
STATESVILLE, N.C. — If you’ve traveled north up Interstate 77 near Statesville, chances are you’ve seen the Southern Distilling Company. Coming from the engineering and public health fields, Pete and Vienna Barger founded the company in 2013. The couple work with local farmers, sourcing the majority of their grains within a 20-mile radius of the distillery. The spent grain, which is milled onsite, is shared with farmers in Iredell County to feed livestock.
A muddy mess! | Driveway problems leave North Carolina man stepping through mud
WESTFIELD, N.C. — Whenever it rains, this Triad man's driveway turned into a muddy mess. The stretch of gravel and dirt couldn't handle a good soaking. Cars had a hard time getting through it. So did Ed Norsen, whenever he had to retrieve his mail. He spent a year...
country1037fm.com
Two New North Carolina Restaurants Among The Best In The Country
Good food! Who doesn’t love to eat and have a great meal especially somewhere brand new. Two new North Carolina restaurants are among the top best in the country. Esquire magazine did the footwork for us to discover the top 40 best new places to chow down from coast to coast. You would expect larger cities like New York or Los Angeles to get most of the accolades but hold on! A restaurant in Asheville and one in Charlotte got nods as well.
Shooting in south Charlotte leaves one person hospitalized, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video featured in this story is from a previous report. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital in south Charlotte late Thursday. Officers responded to the incident that happened just after 11:30 p.m. at an...
country1037fm.com
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
WBTV
Concord radio station sold, format switched to Contemporary Christian
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Memories Radio on WEGO, 98.3 FM in Concord, has been sold and is operating under a new format. Educational Media Foundation has agreed to purchase 98.3 FM from 2B Productions in Salisbury. The station will air EMF’s “Air1 Radio” Christian music network, according to Buddy Poole, the station manager for 2B Productions.
Not again: Every central NC county moves into yellow zone on CDC’s COVID-19 map
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All of central North Carolina has moved into the CDC’s yellow zone with elevated community levels of COVID-19. Every county in the CBS 17 viewing area — including Wake, Durham, Orange and Cumberland — was shaded yellow on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s color-coded map with medium levels of […]
Comments / 0