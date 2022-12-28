ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch: Florida at Auburn in Southeastern Conference basketball opener

Florida basketball gets set to face the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday, Dec. 28, to open up the Southeastern Conference schedule inside Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Gators enter the game with a mediocre 7-5 mark after a bit of a rough start to the Todd Golden era. Meanwhile, the Tigers are once again a formidable force in the SEC West carrying a 10-2 record into the game as well as top-25 rankings in both major polls. This is the first meeting since UF toppled second-ranked Auburn in Gainesville last February.

The long series history between the two schools on the parquet is close with Auburn holding a 88-82 lead dating back to the first meeting in 1927. The Gators held a series-high 11-game winning streak from 2010 to 2018 as well as an eight-game losing streak from 1954 to 1957. The two programs are currently knotted at three wins apiece since the end of the winning streak.

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Possible Starters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJxJl_0jwpHnBT00

Betting Odds

The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points over the Gators according to BetMGM. Here are the full odds as of 10:45 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

Florida

+5.5

-105

O 141.5

-110

+195

Auburn

-5.5

-115

U 141.5

-110

-250

You can access odds at BetMGM.

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Prediction

Unfortunately, I just do not see all of the moving parts aligning for Florida on Wednesday night though it should be a fun game for the fans. Auburn simply has too much talent and the home-floor advantage, which simply does not bode well for the Orange and Blue.

Auburn 81, Florida 72

Behind Enemy Lines

Here’s what our colleague over at Taylor Jones has to offer on Wednesday night’s affair between the Gators and Tigers.

What is the overall vibe of Todd Golden through 12 games? Which players will Auburn need to keep in check? All of those questions, and more, are answered in this week’s edition of Behind Enemy Lines.

Disclaimer

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

