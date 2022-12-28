How to Watch: Florida at Auburn in Southeastern Conference basketball opener

Florida basketball gets set to face the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday, Dec. 28, to open up the Southeastern Conference schedule inside Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Gators enter the game with a mediocre 7-5 mark after a bit of a rough start to the Todd Golden era. Meanwhile, the Tigers are once again a formidable force in the SEC West carrying a 10-2 record into the game as well as top-25 rankings in both major polls. This is the first meeting since UF toppled second-ranked Auburn in Gainesville last February.

The long series history between the two schools on the parquet is close with Auburn holding a 88-82 lead dating back to the first meeting in 1927. The Gators held a series-high 11-game winning streak from 2010 to 2018 as well as an eight-game losing streak from 1954 to 1957. The two programs are currently knotted at three wins apiece since the end of the winning streak.

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: Dec. 28, 2022

Dec. 28, 2022 Time: 7 p.m. EST

7 p.m. EST TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

fuboTV (watch here) Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network

Possible Starters

Betting Odds

The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points over the Gators according to BetMGM. Here are the full odds as of 10:45 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

Florida

+5.5

-105

O 141.5

-110

+195

Auburn

-5.5

-115

U 141.5

-110

-250

You can access odds at BetMGM.

Prediction

Unfortunately, I just do not see all of the moving parts aligning for Florida on Wednesday night though it should be a fun game for the fans. Auburn simply has too much talent and the home-floor advantage, which simply does not bode well for the Orange and Blue.

Auburn 81, Florida 72

Behind Enemy Lines

Disclaimer

