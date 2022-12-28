ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Bluff, TN

OBITUARY: Aline Spicer Taylor Kerr

By Source Staff
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQGy0_0jwpHlQ100

Mrs. Aline Spicer Taylor Kerr, age 98 of White Bluff, TN died on December 24, 2022, at the NHC of Dickson, TN. For those desiring, memorials may be made to Feed the Bluff, or to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Taylor Funeral Home with Al Griffin officiating. The place of rest will be in the Williams Cemetery. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

Aline was born July 27, 1924, in Dickson County. She was the daughter of the late George Washington Spicer and Mable Martin Spicer. She was the youngest and last of 9 children. Aline will be primarily remembered for her love of music and buck dancing. She really cared about people, helping those in need, and would welcome anybody into her home. Before her health declined, she attended services at the White Bluff Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. L. Taylor; her husband, Robert Lee Kerr; her son, Joey Taylor; her daughters, Eva Brendemuehl, and Anne Reed.

Mrs. Aline is survived by 5 generations of family including her daughters Ellouise Taylor, Ruth Pack, Sue Street, and Libby Hooper; her stepsons, David Kerr and Rickey Kerr; her stepdaughters, Barbara Mangrum, Betty Felts, Wanda Hooper, and Sandy Hayes; 26 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Darrell Page Russell

Mr. Darrell Page Russell, age 89 of New Johnsonville, TN passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was born December 15, 1933, in Dover, TN. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 28th and from 10:00 am until service...
NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Imogene Berry Morris

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Dickson First United Methodist Church with Bro. Allen Weller officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Taylor Funeral Home and on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 12:00 PM until the time of service at Dickson First United Methodist Church. The place of rest will be in the Dickson County Memorial Gardens.
BURNS, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Geneva K. Burgess

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Burns Baptist Church, with Bro. Aaron Terkecki officiating. Visitation will take place at the church beginning at 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will follow in the Dickson County Memorial Gardens. Geneva K. Burgess,...
BURNS, TN
Dickson County Source

MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development

Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as the annual giving and stewardship team.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Patsy Ann Jones

Patsy Ann Jones, age 91, of Dickson, TN, (formerly of Liberty, TN), passed away peacefully at her daughter’s house on December 20, 2022. Patsy was born September 19, 1931, in Temperance Hall, Tennessee, to the late John Wesley and Gertrude (Williams) Tubb. She is the youngest of six siblings.
DICKSON, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Anna Rae Burgess

Anna Rae Burgess, age 79, of White Bluff, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Anna was born November 12, 1943 in Globe, Arizona to the late Thomas Albert Crockett Sr. and Murrie Mae Lamb Crockett. Anna had worked in a bindery and as a Nurse’s Tech before retiring....
WHITE BLUFF, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Karen Ann Capps

Karen Ann Capps, age 81, of Dickson, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at NHC of Dickson. Karen was born July 18, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Harold Goll and Katherine Lawerence Goll. After receiving her Associate’s degree, she worked in the positions of business manager,...
DICKSON, TN
Dickson County Source

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to Host Battle of New Orleans Commemoration

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 with a keynote address from a former Marine Officer and recently retired Nashville attorney, as well as a line-up of activities for the family. Grounds Passes to the site will be free to the public with the wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Linda Faye Wells

Mrs. Linda Faye Wells, age 79 of Dickson, TN passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born September 19, 1943, in Dickson, TN. Mrs. Linda enjoyed reading, puzzles, and word searches. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and...
DICKSON, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Betty Jean Plunk

Betty Jean Plunk, age 81 of Dickson, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Betty Plunk was born November 26, 1941, in Nashville, TN. She was a daughter of the late Nathan Lee Fry and Martha Gibson Fry. She was a graduate of Volunteer State Community College where she...
DICKSON, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Gladys ‘Tab’ Swaw

Gladys “Tab” Swaw, age 78, of White Bluff, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born October 22, 1944 in Dickson county to the late, Jessie James Cathey and Gracie May Odom Cathey. She worked for many years in the manufacturing industry. Tab was strong...
WHITE BLUFF, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Larry Ward Holman

Mr. Larry Ward Holman, age 61 of Charlotte, TN passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Dickson Health & Rehab. He was born on August 13, 1961, in Nashville, TN. Larry will be remembered as a fighter who never gave up, and for his big heart in helping take care of others.
CHARLOTTE, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Glenna Vetter

Glenna Vetter, age 99, of Dickson, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022. Mrs. Vetter was a Christian woman and a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed creating a loving and welcoming home for her family. She was also an avid Braves fan. Preceded in death...
DICKSON, TN
Dickson County Source

Nashville NYE Bash Announces Collaborations

All-star collaborations for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith were announced. The celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE from Music City, Saturday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Country Artist Eric Church Creates Management Company With Longtime Manager

Eric Church and longtime manager John Peets have partnered to form a new endeavor and all-inclusive enterprise: Solid Entertainment. Solid Entertainment centralizes all things Church while doubling down on infrastructure behind investments in his ever-evolving professional footprint, including the award-winning artist’s new SiriusXM Channel Outsiders Radio and his Lower Broadway venue, bar and restaurant, Chief’s, along with his own in-house merchandise operation and loyal fan club, known as the Church Choir.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Yazoo Brewing Co. Relaunches Goo Goo Ale

Goo Goo Cluster has announced the relaunch of their famous Goo Goo Ale, which incorporates hand-crafted ale made by a fellow Nashville staple, Yazoo Brewing Company. This unique and limited-time beverage is available in local retailers now while supplies last. Goo Goo Ale is a dark ale, steeped in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Last Minute NYE Ideas in Nashville

If you are looking to ring in the new year with a celebration, we’ve found some places in Nashville. 223 Rep. John Lewis Way N. Join the Shiner family for this special edition of their family reunion. This over the top cirque meets comedy show is just what you need to start off your New Year the right way. Enjoy a 3 hour open bar with ticket purchase as well as access to The Twisted Wool Ultra Lounge (located downstairs at the Woolworth Theatre) after party. Hosted by reality stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor! This event is 21+.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – December 26, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 26 -January 1, 2023. 1NYE Bash Nashville. Bicentennial Capital Mall, 600 James...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
593
Followers
3K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy