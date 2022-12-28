OBITUARY: Aline Spicer Taylor Kerr

Mrs. Aline Spicer Taylor Kerr, age 98 of White Bluff, TN died on December 24, 2022, at the NHC of Dickson, TN. For those desiring, memorials may be made to Feed the Bluff, or to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Taylor Funeral Home with Al Griffin officiating. The place of rest will be in the Williams Cemetery. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

Aline was born July 27, 1924, in Dickson County. She was the daughter of the late George Washington Spicer and Mable Martin Spicer. She was the youngest and last of 9 children. Aline will be primarily remembered for her love of music and buck dancing. She really cared about people, helping those in need, and would welcome anybody into her home. Before her health declined, she attended services at the White Bluff Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. L. Taylor; her husband, Robert Lee Kerr; her son, Joey Taylor; her daughters, Eva Brendemuehl, and Anne Reed.

Mrs. Aline is survived by 5 generations of family including her daughters Ellouise Taylor, Ruth Pack, Sue Street, and Libby Hooper; her stepsons, David Kerr and Rickey Kerr; her stepdaughters, Barbara Mangrum, Betty Felts, Wanda Hooper, and Sandy Hayes; 26 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.