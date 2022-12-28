ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

momcollective.com

Things to do Around Orlando: Amber Brooke Farm Eustis

Amber Brooke Farms (formerly Atwood Family Farm) is a gorgeous u-pick farm in Eustis, FL. The new name honors the wives of the farmers to emphasize the family aspect of the farm. Amber Brooke Farm offers blueberry, strawberry and sunflower picking. Admission to the farm is free but many of the activities and u-pick is an additional fee. They only accept major credit cards, no cash. Throughout the year, they offer seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy. Seasonal festivities include a Fall Festival, Christmas at the Farm, a weekend to visit Santa, and opening weekend fun for blueberry and strawberry season.. and much more!
EUSTIS, FL
Villages Daily Sun

A Friday roundup of local events and activities

The Villages is located in the center of Florida’s sweetest spot for outdoor adventures, heritage festivals, cultural destinations and new experiences. Here are some ways to explore the communities surrounding The Villages this week, compiled by Daily Sun reporter Abby Bittner. Light Up Ceremony (7 and 8 p.m. today...
THE VILLAGES, FL
bungalower

Bungalower’s Top 8 Weekend Event Picks for December 30-January 1

Here is a look at some of the best events taking place this weekend. Remember, you can always visit the complete events calendar by clicking on “EVENTS” on our main menu. You can also hear our editor’s event picks below. IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE...
ORLANDO, FL
momcollective.com

New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families

New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families. Orlando Wetlands Park is a sprawling 1,650-acre nature park located on the far eastern side of Orange County in Christmas, Florida. It is a prime location for wildlife viewing and is one of my go-to places to see an alligator when family visits from out of state.
ORLANDO, FL
What Now Orlando

Cuban Cafe to Soon Open in Palm Bay

“I have always loved the food industry. It has always been my dream to open a restaurant since I came to this country and, finally, the right moment arrived. Now I’m ready to sell the food I love while serving the public."
PALM BAY, FL
bungalower

Bring to Orlando: Projected crosswalks and bike lanes

Orlando has a pedestrian safety problem, but you already knew that. Florida in general has seen the most pedestrian fatalities of any state in the last decade, and Orlando placed 8th in a 2022 Dangerous by Design report by Smart Growth America – a list that we’d previously ranked 1st in but then seven other cities got even worse and managed to knock us off our perch.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
ORLANDO, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

In or Out? Winter Hair Trends of 2022-2023

In a place like Florida, where the changing of seasons is made evident more so by variance in decor and theming than in the actual environment, it can be hard to know when is appropriate to shift one’s aesthetic. Even more puzzling than when is how, with trends coming and going so quickly in the modern world. It can be hard to keep up with hair trends.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date

During our cooler months (typically November through March), thousands of manatees migrate to Florida’s warmer waters. And this annual visitation presents date night opportunities for couples to see the mellow giants up close in the great outdoors! There are multiple... The post Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL

