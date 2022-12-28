Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
Beyond the ball drop: Unusual New Year’s Eve traditions in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — We’ve all seen the ball drop in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, but North Carolina may arguably have more interesting traditions. Here are some of the ways WTVD reports North Carolina cities and towns bring in the new year. Mount Olive is known...
Playground opens in memory of drowning victim in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy’s life has been memorialized with a new playground in Mooresville. Make An Impact Foundation ended the year on a high note by hosting the Brody Thompson Memorial Playground grand opening ceremony Saturday at Stumpy Green Park in Mooresville. Thompson died in a...
Sipping and sharing at Southern Distilling Company
STATESVILLE, N.C. — If you’ve traveled north up Interstate 77 near Statesville, chances are you’ve seen the Southern Distilling Company. Coming from the engineering and public health fields, Pete and Vienna Barger founded the company in 2013. The couple work with local farmers, sourcing the majority of their grains within a 20-mile radius of the distillery. The spent grain, which is milled onsite, is shared with farmers in Iredell County to feed livestock.
charlotteonthecheap.com
What to do in Charlotte on New Year’s Day — including free food
Enjoy food and community at one of the breweries that are offering free food, or visit one of the restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. It’s a popular tradition to take a hike on the “first day,” so why not get out into nature?
WBTV
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
visitlakenorman.org
Must-Try Healthy Eateries in Lake Norman
Looking for the best restaurants to kick start your 2023 New Year's Resolutions? Here is a list of all the best places in the Lake Norman area to have some delicious and healthy meals!. Lake Norman Nutrition. 20930 Torrence Chapel Rd, Cornelius, NC. Lake Norman Nutrition is known for their...
scoopcharlotte.com
Here Are 7 Healthy & Delicious Soups to Make This Winter
Soup is the ultimate comfort food this season, but there are benefits that extend beyond the coziness steaming hot bowls of broth provide:. Delicious and nutritious. This list showcases a couple beloved soups, along with seriously tasty spins from Charlotte chefs. Two members of the leadership team for Charlotte Food Bloggers spice up Alton Brown’s traditional lentil soup. Chef Joya shows us a vegan approach to the Food Network’s traditional tomato soup, while food writer Kathleen Purvis presents us with a smoky take from popular food truck Papi Queso.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Mecklenburg County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 23-29)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 23 to 29:. Violations include: Person in charge was not monitoring food holding temperatures, hand washing, food storage and date marking; person in charge was not able to answer questions regarding employee health symptoms or illnesses; employee didn’t wash hands properly; hand sinks in kitchen had items in the basins; raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food; and date marking was not used.
chapelboro.com
With the Closing of the Asian Corner Mall, a Community Loses Its Gathering Place
David Thach’s first memory of Dragon Court was of the restaurant being built. His father, one of its three original investors, worked on its construction while Thach watched as a 4-year-old. Over time, Thach saw forest green chairs and large, family-style tables fill the open space. Now, employees roll...
RANKED: These are CLT’s busiest routes in Q4
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials are expecting a busy holiday travel season in December as they aim this year to beat a pre-pandemic annual traffic record of 50 million passengers set in 2019. That’s after the airport saw more than 2 million passengers in November, a record boosted by the Thanksgiving travel period.
country1037fm.com
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
2 North Carolina Eateries Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
Ty Pennington Coming To Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show
He’s a self-described “jack of all trades” who has put his many skills to good use. Ty Pennington is television host, artist, carpenter, author, and even a former model and actor. The Atlanta native parlayed his carpentry and design background into a job on the TLC home improvement reality show Trading Spaces from 2000 to 2003. That led Ty to hosting the Emmy Award-winning ABC reality series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition from 2003 to 2012.
Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Buddy's Seafood is more than just a business. It's a tribute to family
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device that controls many of the electronics in the store. “Alexa, open the market,” he says. The response he gets comes not from those...
Expect these restaurants to open in 2023. Here’s where to find them.
CHARLOTTE — Some splashy restaurant announcements were made in the Charlotte area this year, promising a plethora of new options already for 2023. One of those announcements came this fall when news broke that STK Steakhouse had signed a lease in uptown Charlotte for a 7,000-square-foot space at 201 S. College St., the former home of Carolina Ale House. That high-energy, fine-dining venue is targeting an opening this upcoming summer.
visityorkcounty.com
What's New in 2023 – Restaurants, Parks, and More Coming to York County, SC
It's no secret that York County is booming with new businesses, restaurants, and attractions. With all of the rapid growth and development, it can be hard to keep up! Luckily, we've compiled a running list of upcoming openings and exciting happenings in York County for 2023. Restaurants & Breweries. Another...
This Is Charlotte's Top Google Search For 2022
Google shared the top trending searches for Charlotte over the past year, and some of the results may be surprising.
WCNC
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace marries longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter tied the knot in Uptown Charlotte on New Year's Eve. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the J.W. Marriott in Uptown, according to People. Wallace and Carter got engaged after dating for five years.
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
Comments / 0