Davidson, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Sipping and sharing at Southern Distilling Company

STATESVILLE, N.C. — If you’ve traveled north up Interstate 77 near Statesville, chances are you’ve seen the Southern Distilling Company. Coming from the engineering and public health fields, Pete and Vienna Barger founded the company in 2013. The couple work with local farmers, sourcing the majority of their grains within a 20-mile radius of the distillery. The spent grain, which is milled onsite, is shared with farmers in Iredell County to feed livestock.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
ROCKWELL, NC
visitlakenorman.org

Must-Try Healthy Eateries in Lake Norman

Looking for the best restaurants to kick start your 2023 New Year's Resolutions? Here is a list of all the best places in the Lake Norman area to have some delicious and healthy meals!. Lake Norman Nutrition. 20930 Torrence Chapel Rd, Cornelius, NC. Lake Norman Nutrition is known for their...
CORNELIUS, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Here Are 7 Healthy & Delicious Soups to Make This Winter

Soup is the ultimate comfort food this season, but there are benefits that extend beyond the coziness steaming hot bowls of broth provide:. Delicious and nutritious. This list showcases a couple beloved soups, along with seriously tasty spins from Charlotte chefs. Two members of the leadership team for Charlotte Food Bloggers spice up Alton Brown’s traditional lentil soup. Chef Joya shows us a vegan approach to the Food Network’s traditional tomato soup, while food writer Kathleen Purvis presents us with a smoky take from popular food truck Papi Queso.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Mecklenburg County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 23-29)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 23 to 29:. Violations include: Person in charge was not monitoring food holding temperatures, hand washing, food storage and date marking; person in charge was not able to answer questions regarding employee health symptoms or illnesses; employee didn’t wash hands properly; hand sinks in kitchen had items in the basins; raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food; and date marking was not used.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

RANKED: These are CLT’s busiest routes in Q4

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials are expecting a busy holiday travel season in December as they aim this year to beat a pre-pandemic annual traffic record of 50 million passengers set in 2019. That’s after the airport saw more than 2 million passengers in November, a record boosted by the Thanksgiving travel period.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
ROCK HILL, SC
kiss951.com

Ty Pennington Coming To Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show

He’s a self-described “jack of all trades” who has put his many skills to good use. Ty Pennington is television host, artist, carpenter, author, and even a former model and actor. The Atlanta native parlayed his carpentry and design background into a job on the TLC home improvement reality show Trading Spaces from 2000 to 2003. That led Ty to hosting the Emmy Award-winning ABC reality series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition from 2003 to 2012.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Expect these restaurants to open in 2023. Here’s where to find them.

CHARLOTTE — Some splashy restaurant announcements were made in the Charlotte area this year, promising a plethora of new options already for 2023. One of those announcements came this fall when news broke that STK Steakhouse had signed a lease in uptown Charlotte for a 7,000-square-foot space at 201 S. College St., the former home of Carolina Ale House. That high-energy, fine-dining venue is targeting an opening this upcoming summer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

