OBITUARY: Wanda Gale Sensing

Wanda Gale Sensing, Age 69. of Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was born on January 22, 1953, in Highland Park, Michigan. Wanda had many crafty talents including knitting and jewelry making. Her family will remember her for being a hard-working, strong-willed lady with a giving and generous heart. She would help anyone in need. It was Mrs. Sensing’s wish to be cremated.

She is survived by her son Arthur “DJ” King (Tiya) of Lebanon, TN, daughters Cathy Ann Hoskins of Michigan Billie Jo Smith (Kenneth) of Michigan, sisters Brenda Ellinberg (Jewell) of California Beverly Schwartz of Michigan, grandchildren Cheyenne, Nathan, and Emily, great grandchild Amaya. She is preceded in death by her parents George A. and Dorothy Jones Sensing, husband Ronald Hoskins, and grandchild Joshua Dale.