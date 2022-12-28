ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Here's how Billy Napier signals recruiting success to fans on Twitter

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5QXu_0jwpGtcu00

Recruiting has been the primary focus of Billy Napier and his staff since assuming the helm of the Florida football program a year ago, representing a change in philosophy from the previous regime headed by Dan Mullen. The new administration has been working tirelessly to bring the top prep prospects to the Swamp, and so far, has found a modicum of success.

While there is still plenty of headroom for improvement the work exerted on the recruiting front is already beginning to pay dividends. Whether it is putting together a near-top-10 class in his first full year in control or signing five-star 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada, things appear to be coming together for Napier and Co.

One of the fun parts of following the recruiting action on social media is the quirks that coaches tend to have when it comes to communicating their success. Sports Illustrated’s Molly Geary took a look at how all of the Power Five skippers react on Twitter when they score big with their own unique “bat signals”, including Florida’s top dog.

Billy Napier, Florida: 😎 (two for a double commit).

As silly as it seems, these idiosyncracies are what help make college football so special. For the young men being recruited as well as the old men who are doing the recruiting, these moments are what define their careers, and the ability to convey that emotion to the fanbase makes it that much more special.

So keep an eye on @coach_bnapier just in case you catch one of those magical moments when he throws up the glasses emoji. If you are a Gators fan it means good things are coming soon.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines made uncharacteristic mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB J.J. McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Ohio State loss to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost to the Georgia Bulldogs, 42-41 in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Ohio State played much better than most experts expected, but with multiple leads throughout the game with some being by double digits, it is a bit deflating to think of what might have been. Ohio State had a few ups and downs, but there is no doubt that one of the biggest obstacles was the Marvin Harrison Jr. injury.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera had no idea the Commanders could be eliminated with a Packers win and NFL fans ripped him

The spiral of misery continues ever onward for the Washington Commanders. On Sunday, the Commanders dropped to 7-8-1 on the season after a rough 24-10 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Ron Rivera went back to Carson Wentz at starting quarterback instead of Taylor Heinicke for the Week 17 matchup and the results were pretty disastrous. Wentz went 16-for-28 with three interceptions, no touchdowns, and was booed relentlessly by the remaining Washington fans in the stands after the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameron Jordan breaks the Saints' all-time sack record with big game vs. Eagles

191 games is all it took for New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan to set the franchise record for career sacks. He did so with a fantastic performance against the Philadelphia Eagles wherein Jordan harassed quarterback Gardner Minshew, bagging three sacks on the afternoon. Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and member of the esteemed Dome Patrol, Rickey Jackson officially held the record at 115 sacks. He did amass his tally over 195 games, four more than Jordan.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Patriots in Week 17

The Miami Dolphins were defeated by the New England Patriots, 23-21, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as they lose their fifth contest in a row. Miami entered the game without a number of key contributors who have been dealing with injuries, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard and linebacker Bradley Chubb.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Big 12 fared in 2022 bowl games

Eight Big 12 Conference teams qualified for bowl games this season. Only Iowa State and West Virginia missed the six-game mark to make the cut. The league as a whole did not find a ton of success in bowl games this season. The eight Big 12 squads combined for a 2-6 record in bowl matchups, good for the worst winning percentage among the Power Five conferences.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy