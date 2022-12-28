Here's how Billy Napier signals recruiting success to fans on Twitter

Recruiting has been the primary focus of Billy Napier and his staff since assuming the helm of the Florida football program a year ago, representing a change in philosophy from the previous regime headed by Dan Mullen. The new administration has been working tirelessly to bring the top prep prospects to the Swamp, and so far, has found a modicum of success.

While there is still plenty of headroom for improvement the work exerted on the recruiting front is already beginning to pay dividends. Whether it is putting together a near-top-10 class in his first full year in control or signing five-star 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada, things appear to be coming together for Napier and Co.

One of the fun parts of following the recruiting action on social media is the quirks that coaches tend to have when it comes to communicating their success. Sports Illustrated’s Molly Geary took a look at how all of the Power Five skippers react on Twitter when they score big with their own unique “bat signals”, including Florida’s top dog.

Billy Napier, Florida: 😎 (two for a double commit).

As silly as it seems, these idiosyncracies are what help make college football so special. For the young men being recruited as well as the old men who are doing the recruiting, these moments are what define their careers, and the ability to convey that emotion to the fanbase makes it that much more special.

So keep an eye on @coach_bnapier just in case you catch one of those magical moments when he throws up the glasses emoji. If you are a Gators fan it means good things are coming soon.

