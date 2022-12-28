There is a restaurant in Matthews, NC known as The Pizza Peel & Tap Room. However, anyone who wants that kind of pizza might have to head to another place in Matthews or go up to Charlotte after the New Year. Why? Because The Pizza Peel is closing down. In fact, the restaurant will close on December thirty-first to make room for a new location for a cafe called The Flying Biscuit Cafe should be ready for business around early twenty twenty-three. This cafe is one of many locations in North Carolina for the Flying Biscuit, including a location at the Park Road Shopping Center and the Stonecrest location in Ballantyne. The Pizza Peel is also a restaurant with multiple locations, so there are Pizza Peel locations that will stay open in Plaza Midwood and Cotswold.

MATTHEWS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO