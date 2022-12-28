Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There is a restaurant in Matthews, NC known as The Pizza Peel & Tap Room. However, anyone who wants that kind of pizza might have to head to another place in Matthews or go up to Charlotte after the New Year. Why? Because The Pizza Peel is closing down. In fact, the restaurant will close on December thirty-first to make room for a new location for a cafe called The Flying Biscuit Cafe should be ready for business around early twenty twenty-three. This cafe is one of many locations in North Carolina for the Flying Biscuit, including a location at the Park Road Shopping Center and the Stonecrest location in Ballantyne. The Pizza Peel is also a restaurant with multiple locations, so there are Pizza Peel locations that will stay open in Plaza Midwood and Cotswold.
tourcounsel.com
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Mecklenburg County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 23-29)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 23 to 29:. Violations include: Person in charge was not monitoring food holding temperatures, hand washing, food storage and date marking; person in charge was not able to answer questions regarding employee health symptoms or illnesses; employee didn’t wash hands properly; hand sinks in kitchen had items in the basins; raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food; and date marking was not used.
charlotteonthecheap.com
What to do in Charlotte on New Year’s Day — including free food
Enjoy food and community at one of the breweries that are offering free food, or visit one of the restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. It’s a popular tradition to take a hike on the “first day,” so why not get out into nature?
Expect these restaurants to open in 2023. Here’s where to find them.
CHARLOTTE — Some splashy restaurant announcements were made in the Charlotte area this year, promising a plethora of new options already for 2023. One of those announcements came this fall when news broke that STK Steakhouse had signed a lease in uptown Charlotte for a 7,000-square-foot space at 201 S. College St., the former home of Carolina Ale House. That high-energy, fine-dining venue is targeting an opening this upcoming summer.
scoopcharlotte.com
Here Are 7 Healthy & Delicious Soups to Make This Winter
Soup is the ultimate comfort food this season, but there are benefits that extend beyond the coziness steaming hot bowls of broth provide:. Delicious and nutritious. This list showcases a couple beloved soups, along with seriously tasty spins from Charlotte chefs. Two members of the leadership team for Charlotte Food Bloggers spice up Alton Brown’s traditional lentil soup. Chef Joya shows us a vegan approach to the Food Network’s traditional tomato soup, while food writer Kathleen Purvis presents us with a smoky take from popular food truck Papi Queso.
Couple holds New Year’s Eve wedding at Ritz Carlton in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — As 2022 came to a close Saturday night, one happy couple decided to add to the celebrations with a wedding in Uptown Charlotte. Charlotte native Janay Powell and her husband Marque Macon held their ceremony at the Ritz Carlton Saturday evening. The two are working at a...
secretcharlotte.co
14 Lovely Outdoor Patios In Charlotte Serving Up Delicious Boozy Brunch
Most of these spots are serving up elevated Southern classics!. Who doesn’t enjoy a patio brunch? We do, especially when it comes with some of the delicious plates of food some of Charlotte’s best eateries have to offer. From locally sourced to Cajun-inspired to Carolina traditional, these are 16 of the best brunch spots offering outdoor and patio seating here in Charlotte! While not ALL restaurants on this list offer bottomless brunch, we tried to keep the list as affordable as we could. We hope you enjoy!
Sipping and sharing at Southern Distilling Company
STATESVILLE, N.C. — If you’ve traveled north up Interstate 77 near Statesville, chances are you’ve seen the Southern Distilling Company. Coming from the engineering and public health fields, Pete and Vienna Barger founded the company in 2013. The couple work with local farmers, sourcing the majority of their grains within a 20-mile radius of the distillery. The spent grain, which is milled onsite, is shared with farmers in Iredell County to feed livestock.
country1037fm.com
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
Playground opens in memory of drowning victim in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy’s life has been memorialized with a new playground in Mooresville. Make An Impact Foundation ended the year on a high note by hosting the Brody Thompson Memorial Playground grand opening ceremony Saturday at Stumpy Green Park in Mooresville. Thompson died in a...
2 North Carolina Eateries Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in North Carolina.
Beyond the ball drop: Unusual New Year’s Eve traditions in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — We’ve all seen the ball drop in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, but North Carolina may arguably have more interesting traditions. Here are some of the ways WTVD reports North Carolina cities and towns bring in the new year. Mount Olive is known...
Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
WBTV
Fire breaks out at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a north Charlotte Wendy’s restaurant, firefighters said. According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway. A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30...
visityorkcounty.com
What's New in 2023 – Restaurants, Parks, and More Coming to York County, SC
It's no secret that York County is booming with new businesses, restaurants, and attractions. With all of the rapid growth and development, it can be hard to keep up! Luckily, we've compiled a running list of upcoming openings and exciting happenings in York County for 2023. Restaurants & Breweries. Another...
lakenormanpublications.com
2022 Year in Review: Downtown, Birkdale get spotlight in Huntersville
• The downtown area was the focal point of 2022 changes and expectations in Huntersville, with actions poised to alter the streetscape for decades to come. After nearly 30 years of conceptual discussions and preliminary planning, construction progressed on the Main Street Upgrade project to create a new north-south route through the heart of town parallel to N.C. 115. The enhanced roadway, scheduled for completion in 2023, will establish what’s envisioned as a new downtown corridor for residential and commercial development.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Marion family hosts Night of Impact benefitting The Christian Mission
Randy and Betty Marion, their daughter, Jennifer Marion Mills and son, Randy Marion Jr., hosted a Night of Impact, with more than $1,000,000 presented for The Christian Mission. The funds raised propelled the local nonprofit to reach the 60 percent mark of their capital campaign to be used for a new facility in downtown Mooresville.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Buddy's Seafood is more than just a business. It's a tribute to family
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device that controls many of the electronics in the store. “Alexa, open the market,” he says. The response he gets comes not from those...
WBTV
Fort Mill mom shops as ‘unicorn’ after helping raise $14K for good cause
What better way to kick off 2023 than with a free cup of soup?. She dropped by the QC Kitchen to make groundnut soup, aka peanut butter soup. Looking to donate before 2022 ends? Here’s what Goodwill wants you to know. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST.
