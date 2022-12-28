ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

OBITUARY: Edith Jean Overton

By Source Staff
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 2 days ago
Edith Jean Overton, age 90, of Dickson, TN passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Dickson Health & Rehab. She was born May 30, 1932, in Dickson, TN, to the late Basil and Florence Brown Lankford. Mrs. Overton was a member of the Walnut Street Church of Christ.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Spann Funeral Home.

The memorial service for Mrs. Overton will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Spann Funeral Home.

She is survived by her son Steven Overton (Judy) of Murfreesboro, TN, Daughter Evelynn Kerby (Jesse) of Dickson, TN, brother Gilbert Lankford (Melba) of Dickson, TN, grandchildren, BJ Blaylock, Johnny Walker, Emily Eising, Blake Overton, Quentin Overton, Austin Overton, Jeremy Davis, Chris Davis, Sarah Davis, Family Member, Norman Davis, brother-in-law, Walter Crafton of Dickson, TN. She was also survived by many loving great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Basil and Florence Brown Lankford, daughter Luanne Overton, and sisters Ann Crafton and Evelyn Hinton.

Dickson County, TN
