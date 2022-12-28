ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024

Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years.  Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in Ames

AMES, Iowa — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle bill. […]
AMES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture

Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
IOWA STATE
belmondnews.com

Snowstorm for Christmas - Alexander hosts 80 visitors

A long-predicted winter storm hit northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Dec. 21-23. The snow began to fall on Wednesday, blew around on Thursday, and really blew around on Friday. You could see the sun at times on Friday, but winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour made it very difficult to travel, even in town. The temperature dropped to 15 below zero with windchills of 40 to 50 below.
BELMOND, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Retro arcade brewery opening in Johnston

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Backpocket Pin & Pixel is set to open in early January in Johnston. It is a retro arcade brewery that includes duckpin bowling. It also has an event room for special occasions. The company is hosting a series of soft openings for staff. "We've been looking...
JOHNSTON, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Ryan Long Memorial Benefit…

The Spencer Radio Group is hosting a Memorial Benefit for the family of Ryan Long on Sunday, January 15th held at the American Legion Glen Pederson Post #1on Hwy 71 in Spencer, along with the Clay County V.F.W. Post #3159. SRG staff will be serving made to order omelets with...
SPENCER, IA
KCCI.com

Water line break floods Urbandale parking lot

URBANDALE, Iowa — A pipe burst inside the old AMC Cobblestone 9 Theater in Urbandale Wednesday morning, flooding most of the parking lot. The burst filled part of the empty building and water broke through outside. The break left behind gushing water, sheets of ice and piles of soggy pink building material.
URBANDALE, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Realtors See Home Sales Dip

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A year of rising interest rates is having an effect on Iowa home sales. The Iowa Association of Realtors says last month's home sales were down about 30 percent compared to November of 2021. They say, year-to-date, sales are down about nine percent. The Association...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Clay County Snowdrift Accident

The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred early last Friday morning. After further investigation, it was determined that Rhonda Smith, of Dickens, who was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling westbound in the 2800 mile of HWY 18 when she crashed into a snowdrift.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Meningococcal invasive disease detected in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says they have identified a "small number of cases" of meningococcal disease in the state. Meningococcal disease is caused by bacteria and can lead to meningitis, a brain and spinal cord infection. It can also cause deadly blood infections.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Lutheran Church of Hope in Grimes saved by fire sprinklers on Christmas

(Grimes, IA) -- The Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department says a local church was saved by fire sprinklers Christmas evening. Firefighters were called to Lutheran Church of Hope in Grimes by the building's alarm system. When crews arrived, the fire sprinklers in the basement already put out the fire. "This serves...
GRIMES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident There

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on the outskirts of Sioux Center on Christmas Day. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:05 p.m., 17-year-old Katie Van Maanen of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on 380th Street at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. The report says she attempted to turn south onto Harrison Avenue, but lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch southeast of the intersection and rolled.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
fbschedules.com

Drake adds Northwestern (IA) to 2023 football schedule

The Drake Bulldogs have added the Northwestern Red Raiders to their 2023 football schedule, according to an announcement by Northwestern College earlier this year. Drake will host Northwestern at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The game will mark the fourth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.
DES MOINES, IA

