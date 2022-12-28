Read full article on original website
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Good Morning America Anchor TJ Holmes’ Estranged Wife Breaks Silence Amid Affair Chatter
The T.J. Holmes/Amy Robach saga at ABC News has taken its toll on Holmes’ estranged wife. Marilee Fiebig took to Instagram to sound off about the after-effects of her husband’s affair, saying she’s “exhausted.” This is reportedly the first time Fieberg publicly shared a statement since news of the affair broke.
