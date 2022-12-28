Read full article on original website
PDC world darts: Van Gerwen defeats Suljovic and Smith edges into last 16
Michael van Gerwen maintained his pursuit of a fourth world title after defeating Mensur Suljovic 4-2 at Alexandra Palace. Van Gerwen opened up a 2-0 advantage in his match before the Austrian halved the deficit. Van Gerwen made it 3-1 before Suljovic hit back to remain in the tie. But the Dutchman clinched his place in the last 16 by winning the sixth set and will face either Dirk van Duijvenbode or Ross Smith next.
BBC
World Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen and Chris Dobey through to quarter-finals
Three-time winner Michael van Gerwen advanced to the World Darts Championship quarter-finals as England's Chris Dobey also continued his impressive run at Alexandra Palace. Van Gerwen beat compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-1 on Friday evening. Earlier, Dobey beat 2018 champion Rob Cross 4-2 having defeated two-time winner Gary Anderson on...
Gerwyn Price apologises after appearing to mock disabled people as PDC World Darts star labels gesture ‘spontaneous’
GERWYN PRICE has apologised to PDC officials for what he called a “spontaneous gesture” on the oche. During the final set of his 4-1 win over Jose de Sousa on Thursday evening, the Iceman turned to the camera, pulled a silly face by pushing out his chin and raised two limp wrists in frustration at a poor throw.
atptour.com
Norrie, Swan Give Great Britain Control Against Australia
Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan notched straight-set wins on Day 1 at the United Cup to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead over Australia in Group D. World No. 14 Norrie opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur and No. 145 Swan extended Team GB's lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Zoe Hives.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic without key team member ahead of Australian Open
Novak Djokovic’s physiotherapist Ulises Badio has been replaced according to a report from SportKlub’s Sasa Ozmo. Badio has been a significant member of the 21-time Grand Slam champion’s team since 2017 and has spoken previously of their close relationship. Djokovic himself has previously called Argentinian Badio a...
Tougher challenges ahead for England after dream start under Jon Lewis
The England head coach, Jon Lewis, will have been able to rest easy over his turkey and mince pies after his opening tour in charge concluded last week with a clean-sweep against West Indies in three one-day internationals and five Twenty20s – including wiping them out for 43 in the final match, their lowest total in T20 internationals.
Nick Kyrgios' late United Cup withdrawal surprises Australia teammates
Nick Kyrgios' late withdrawal from the inaugural edition of the United Cup took his own teammates by surprise on Wednesday as they were left in the dark until minutes before their pre-tournament news conference.
BBC
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
Yardbarker
"Novak is here, good for tennis, good probably for the fans" - Nadal on Djokovic's participation
Novak Djokovic will participate at the 2023 Australian Open and his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal is happy about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season. The 21-time Grand Slam champion and the 22-time Grand Slam champion faced off dozens of times and their next meeting may take place already in January as the two members of the Big Three are considered to be favourites in Melbourne Park.
BBC
Pick your men's world Test team of 2022
It has been a busy year of Test cricket, finishing with Australia and South Africa challenging for top spot of the World Test Championship. But eye-catching performances from England under new captain Ben Stokes have captured the world's attention during the second half of 2022. It's time to put yourself...
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Watch Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes score an incredible own-goal double to give Liverpool the lead after falling behind early once again.
BBC
James Maddison: Leicester midfielder sees knee specialist
Leicester's James Maddison has seen a specialist about his knee injury and will not play against Liverpool at Anfield on Friday. The midfielder, 26, picked up a knock against West Ham in November before going to the World Cup with England, but did not play in Qatar. He also missed...
Taylor, Cooper return to West Indies squad for South Africa tri-series
Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman also come back after injuries to bolster the pace attack
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
BBC
Bolton Wanderers: Manager Ian Evatt insists there is 'more to come' in 2023
Manager Ian Evatt has insisted there is "more to come" from his high-flying Bolton Wanderers side in 2023. Bolton are currently fifth in League One following their 0-0 draw with Derby County on Tuesday. They started 2022 down in 15th, so Evatt is pleased at how the Trotters have come...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
BBC
Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
Jurgen Klopp Likens Darwin Nunez To Young Robert Lewandowski
Klopp was manager of Borussia Dortmund when the German club signed a 21-year-old Lewandowski from Polish side Lech Poznan in 2010.
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue. City...
BBC
Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter predicts more shock results in Premiership
Exeter Chiefs director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes the Premiership is much more "competitive" without the threat of relegation. Relegation to the Championship will not return until 2024-25 at the earliest as the top flight bids to rebalance after the demise of Worcester and Wasps. And in the last round...
