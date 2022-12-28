ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

7-5-4, FB: 4

(seven, five, four; FB: four)

Related
The Associated Press

OK Lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Friday:. (five, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven) (one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000. Pick 3. 3-3-8 (three, three, eight) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginians line up for chance to win Mega Millions jackpot

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of people all over the country and in Virginia were hoping to reign in the new year half-billion dollars richer after Tuesday’s Mega Million Jackpot drawing. After no one successfully matched all six numbers during the Friday drawing before Christmas Eve, the jackpot swelled...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Virginia Lottery announces has sold out of New Year's Raffle tickets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At 9:23 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced it had sold its last ticket for Virginia’s New Year Millionaire Raffle. At Market Street Cafe, workers said they had sold two tickets right before that announcement came out. “People are buying it like crazy. $20...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia

The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
VIRGINIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Traditional foods to eat on New Year's Day in Virginia

Many people believe that certain foods eaten on the first day of the new year will bring good luck throughout the rest of the year. They also believe that certain foods eaten could also bring about bad luck. These beliefs are traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation, especially in the South and throughout the state of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/health/hospitals-near-capacity-in-dmv-after-holiday-travel/. Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel. Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of...
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia

Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

