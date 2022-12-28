Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:
7-5-4, FB: 4
(seven, five, four; FB: four)
