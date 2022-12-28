VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Bank a Million
04-05-20-24-25-32, Bonus: 18
Cash 5
02-11-17-21-23
Estimated jackpot: $165,000
Cash4Life
10-23-35-39-59, Cash Ball: 3
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
Pick 3 Day
7-5-4, FB: 4
Pick 3 Night
6-1-5, FB: 2
Pick 4 Day
5-9-0-0, FB:
Pick 4 Night
0-7-0-4, FB: 8
Powerball
26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000
