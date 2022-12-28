ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Bank a Million

04-05-20-24-25-32, Bonus: 18

(four, five, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two; Bonus: eighteen)

Cash 5

02-11-17-21-23

(two, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $165,000

Cash4Life

10-23-35-39-59, Cash Ball: 3

(ten, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

Pick 3 Day

7-5-4, FB: 4

(seven, five, four; FB: four)

Pick 3 Night

6-1-5, FB: 2

(six, one, five; FB: two)

Pick 4 Day

5-9-0-0, FB:

(five, nine, zero, zero; FB: zero)

Pick 4 Night

0-7-0-4, FB: 8

(zero, seven, zero, four; FB: eight)

Powerball

26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Parents of 2 among 3 dead after fall in icy Arizona lake

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities of 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and his wife, Haritha Muddana, and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti. Authorities say deputies in Forest Lakes responded Monday afternoon to reports that three people were missing in Woods Canyon Lake. Rescuers pulled Haritha Muddana from the water, but she was pronounced dead. The two men were found the next day.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man clad in black who appeared to be “on a mission” as he hunted victims for ambush-style shootings. He was also tied violence in Alameda County. Three of the four slayings listed in court documents Tuesday have already been disclosed by authorities — who earlier said they had linked suspect Wesley Brownlee to the killings of six men and the wounding of a woman — but charges had not been filed. Tuesday’s fourth case, an April 2021 slaying that brings the total to seven killings, was previously unreported.
STOCKTON, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy