A waitress received a Christmas morning surprise when a patron tipped her $1,000 on a $17 bill. Callie Blue, who has been working at Gus's Diner in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, for six years, had just started her early-morning shift when Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the local Boys and Girls Club, came in for breakfast at around 6:00 a.m. He was Blue's second customer of the day, she said, and the pair talked for about 45 minutes. What Blue didn't know was that Johnson was on a mission to give back. He had grown up not a fan of Christmas because...

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO