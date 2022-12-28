CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
08-18-22-24-27
(eight, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Lucky For Life
07-10-14-15-41, Lucky Ball: 8
(seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
Play3 Day
8-0-5, WB: 8
(eight, zero, five; WB: eight)
Play3 Night
2-0-4, WB: 1
(two, zero, four; WB: one)
Play4 Day
1-2-0-4, WB: 8
(one, two, zero, four; WB: eight)
Play4 Night
8-0-5-4, WB:
(eight, zero, five, four; WB: zero)
Powerball
26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000
