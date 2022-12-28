ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

5-9-0-0, FB:

(five, nine, zero, zero; FB: zero)

Related
The Associated Press

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: three, eleven; White Balls: twelve, twenty-one) (eight, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. 01-03-06-44-51, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3. (one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginians line up for chance to win Mega Millions jackpot

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of people all over the country and in Virginia were hoping to reign in the new year half-billion dollars richer after Tuesday’s Mega Million Jackpot drawing. After no one successfully matched all six numbers during the Friday drawing before Christmas Eve, the jackpot swelled...
VIRGINIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia among states with the least Christmas spirit

All states celebrate Christmas in their own way every year. However, some states fell short of having Christmas spirit in 2022. Christmas lights were hung. Christmas trees were decorated. Christmas cookies were baked. Christmas gifts were exchanged. However, Virginia was among those states with the least Christmas spirit.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia

The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
VIRGINIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Traditional foods to eat on New Year's Day in Virginia

Many people believe that certain foods eaten on the first day of the new year will bring good luck throughout the rest of the year. They also believe that certain foods eaten could also bring about bad luck. These beliefs are traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation, especially in the South and throughout the state of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia on Jan. 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia is joining the vast majority of states and getting rid of the grocery tax starting Jan. 1. Currently, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth are paying 2.5% on items like bread and milk. Beginning Jan. 1, the sales tax rate on groceries will decrease from 2.5% to 1%.
VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/health/hospitals-near-capacity-in-dmv-after-holiday-travel/. Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel. Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of...
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Minimum Wage Set To Increase In Virginia In January

Virginia’s minimum wage rate will increase in 2023. Pursuant to the Code of Virginia, Title 40.1 “Labor and Employment,” Chapter 3 “Protection of Employees,” Article 1.1—also known as the Virginia Minimum Wage Act—the minimum wage in Virginia will rise to not less than the greater of $12 per hour or the federal minimum wage beginning January 1, 2023.
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia

Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

