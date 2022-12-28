Read full article on original website
Polygon
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years
The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
Avatar: The Way of Water actor clears up frustration with ending scene that ‘makes no sense’
An Avatar: The Way of Water actor has responded to fan frustration surrounding a moment in the new film.On 16 December, James Cameron unveiled the sequel to his 2009 blockbuster, which has made a big splash at the box office.The film is set a decade after events seen in the first film, and catches up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in the world of Pandora.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Avatar: The Way of Water also sees the return of Stephen Lang’s villainous, and very much dead, Colonel Quaritch, who has been resurrected as a...
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2
By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
James Cameron responds to Matt Damon 'beating himself up' over turning down $270 million 'Avatar' role: 'Get over it'
Cameron told BBC Radio 1 that Damon should stop "beating himself up" for turning down the lead role and an offer of 10% of "Avatar" profits.
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
Top Gun: Maverick Is About To Lose A Box-Office Record To Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is coming on strong enough at the box office to wrestle this distinction away from Top Gun: Maverick.
thedigitalfix.com
What happened to Jake Sully’s body at the end of Avatar?
What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.
NME
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ reaches $1bn at the box office
Avatar: The Way Of Water has made $1billion (£831m) at the global box office in just 14 days. It is the fastest film to pass the milestone this year and is only the third film to do so after Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion. The Avatar sequel...
‘Avatar 4’ Is Already Being Filmed; Here’s When It’s Coming to Theaters
Here's a breakdown of what to expect from the upcoming installments of 'Avatar' and tentative release dates for Avatar 3, 4, and 5.
Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Movies Of 2022, And ‘Avatar’ Did Not Make The Cut
In what has become an end-of-year tradition, Barack Obama revealed his favorite movies of 2022. The list is, as usual for Obama, weighted toward prestige films. One title that’s not on the list: Avatar: The Way of Water. It could be that Obama simply hasn’t caught James Cameron’s latest. It’s best seen on the big, big screen and such showtimes have been packed, potentially proving a security hassle for the former president. Also missing is another high-quality blockbuster, Wakanda Forever, despite the fact that the original Black Panther made his 2018 list. One blockbuster that made the cut this year: Top...
game-news24.com
Ten minutes of terrorism were banned from Avatar: Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is a perfect balance of visuals and fast-paced action scenes. In one moment, the audience is in awe of the world created by the director, then change to battle between the Navi and humans. For the balance, Cameron had to cut some violence. James Cameron...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: James Cameron Invented New Technology to Thrill Movie-Goers
With so many details and structure added in post-filming, James Cameron allowed his 'Avatar: The Way of Water' cast to create new interactions and moments that weren't in the script.
James Cameron's Avatar Might Have Muddied The Waters For Nintendo's Cinematic Future
For all of the pioneering visual effects and advancements in 3-D cinematic technology, it is sometimes easy for "Avatar's" technological achievements to overshadow its story. In both "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," writer-director James Cameron introduces audiences to the Na'vi race, which includes the debut of the Metkayina (a species of Na'vi) in the sequel film. Both movies explore their struggles against the RDA (Resources Development Administration) from Earth, and their own internal strife based on differences in their customs. Of the many different characters in "Avatar: The Way of Water," the Metkayina have strikingly dissimilar physical features compared to the Na'vi, and are also more in tune with and customized to live within the vast water world on display in the follow-up film.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Passes $293 Million at Domestic Box Office Over Christmas Weekend
While the most watched movie during this last weekend was likely A Christmas Story, the festive weekend saw Avatar: The Way of Water retain its top spot at the domestic box office. In the face of the winter cold, James Cameron's long-awaited sequel brought in an impressive haul in its second weekend, topping out the 4-day weekend at $95.5 million. Being shown in 4,202 theaters across the US, Avatar: The Way of Water saw $19.5 million on Friday this week with that number dropping to $15 million the next day on Christmas Eve. The day-to-day domestic nearly doubled on Sunday, reaching $29.5 million. Monday saw the film reach its highest box office number for the weekend at $31.5 million. The $95.5 million made from the 4-day weekend brings the film's domestic total across its two weekends to $293.2 million as the film closes in on $1 billion at the Global Box Office, which has now passed $950 million worldwide.The last film that had its second weekend in theaters when Christmas fell on a Sunday was also a massive Disney franchise with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story back in 2016, which saw the prequel film earn $96.1 million in its Weekend 2, slightly outpacing Avatar: The Way of Water. When compared to its 2009 predecessor, the $293.2 million, while a great income, only makes up 26% of the 2009 film's first 11 days. Avatar surpassed the $400 million mark in only 23 days, so it will be up to the New Year's weekend to see if its sequel can catch up to the film that went on to be the highest-grossing film of all time.
murphysmultiverse.com
What’s Next for ‘Avatar’? Rumored Sequel Titles Might Give It Away
After thirteen dormant years, James Cameron‘s epic story has at long last been continued as Avatar: The Way of Water has finally hit theaters. After releasing as the biggest film of all time in 2009, Avatar looked ripe to become the next major Hollywood franchise. However, to the surprise of nearly everyone, director Cameron famously pumped the brakes on the future of his hot new intellectual property to allow for technology to catch up to his grand plans. He didn’t spend the next decade just twiddling his thumbs, though. On top of eventually making The Way of Water, the iconic creative also filmed a second sequel, and outlined a full-blown saga lasting at least five total movies, with the potential for more should the audience demand be there.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 surpasses $1 billion at the box office
James Cameron’s highly-anticipated Avatar 2 has officially surpassed $1 billion at the global box office — and seems to be well on its way to snatching Top Gun 2‘s crown as the highest-grossing international release of 2022. The follow-up to 2009’s Avatar, entitled ‘The Way of Water,’...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Avatar 2’ Set to Pass a Billion Tonight
The time has already arrived, as Avatar: The Way of Water is seemingly already on its way to passing a billion. After taking in $955M on Monday, the film now stands to pass the billion-dollar mark by the end of the day this Tuesday. James Cameron‘s latest film once again proves the value of the international box office as well as his usual strong legs. Combine all that with a very convenient Christmas free of competition.
