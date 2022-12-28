ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
The Best Swimming Holes Near Chicago

© 5,312 × 2,988 pixels, file size: 6.76 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. With so many lovely city beaches, neighborhood pools, and indoor waterparks in Chicago, finding a location to float around and enjoy swimming is not difficult. But perhaps you choose a location for your summertime cool-down session that is a little more wild or off the main road. Here are some of our top swimming spots, which range from man-made to spectacularly naturalistic.
LOL The Top Passwords from 2022 have a Hilarious Illinois Connection

Is your password one of the top passwords in the country? We hope not, but we'll laugh if it's number 16. Passwords are obviously very important, but they're also a huge pain in the butt. Right? Sometimes I wish my eyeballs or fingerprints could just get me into whatever account I'm trying to log into... instead of racing my brain to think of how many numbers I added to one of my generic passwords I should probably change more often.
Sweet Corn Appreciation Day Coming To Illinois In 2023

Here's something to help you think of warm, summer days. One of the many new laws in Illinois that takes effect Sunday is designating August 1st as Sweet Corn Appreciation Day. The bill's language says its a day to celebrate the importance of sweet corn to Illinois agriculture, and in recognition of family farmers.
A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?

A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?. It has happened, but not as often as you might think, since mid-February is still well in the heart of Chicago’s snow season. We had Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski check the city’s snowfall records for that date, all the way back to 1885. Wachowski noted that over the period of record, there has been four on more inches of snow on February 12 on just two occasions- 7.9 inches in 1894 and 7.0 inches in 1896. The next biggest snowfall on that date was just 2.9 inches in 1979. Weather-based promotions like this are common, and the stores usually take out an insurance policy to cover their losses, should the snowfall actually occur. Just for fun, we had Wachowski check to see what dates of the year hosted the most four-inch plus snows. The winners were January 9, January 26 and February 6, each with five occurrences.
The 134th Tournament of Roses Parade will be the first to feature a float from Illinois

Daniel Thomas, Spokesperson for the Illinois Office of Tourism, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. For the first time in 134 years, a float from Illinois will be featured in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. Daniel gives listeners an idea of what kind of representation Illinois will have in the parade on January 2, 2023 premiering on NBC5 and ABC7 at 10am CST.
Steamboat Arabia won't move to St. Charles

A plan to move the Steamboat Arabia Museum from Kansas City to St. Charles falls apart. A plan to move the Steamboat Arabia Museum from Kansas City to St. Charles falls apart. Better Business Bureau helps detect scams surrounding …. Many people are being proactive in paying down debt. What...
Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing

A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
