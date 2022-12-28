ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

The Ohio State football receiver most likely to surpass expectations against Georgia: Nathan Baird

ATLANTA — Julian Fleming opened the season as one of the best stories on the Ohio State football roster. Finally healthy, finally in line for a big role, the junior capitalized. He scored six touchdowns in his first five games — with at least one score in each of them. Averaging over 19 yards per catch in that span, he needed only two receptions to post his first career 100-yard game against Iowa on Oct. 22.
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Georgia game preview and picks: Can the Buckeyes upset the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff? Buckeye Talk

ATLANTA -- Ohio State is hoping to change the fortunes of its season by upsetting Georgia in the College Football Playoff. The last time the world saw the Buckeyes, lost to Michigan at home. The emphatic loss put them at the mercy of other teams around the country to have a chance at a national title. They’ve gotten that chance, but are still viewed as a heavy underdog in a game against the reigning champion Bulldogs inside a stadium that’s about an hour from UGA’s campus.
Cleveland.com

Why that Ohio State football fake punt against Michigan did not happen

ATLANTA — Mason Arnold has moved on from what unfortunately is the biggest moments of his Ohio State football career thus far. Per his explanation, he did not hear the play call when the Buckeyes were set up for a fake punt against Michigan on Nov. 26. On video replay, every other aspect of the play went off as called. Punter Jesse Mirco seemed surprised to receive the snap, and quickly got the punt away. Blocking back Mitch Rossi looked around palms up wondering why he didn’t have the ball.
The Spun

Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game

Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
Cleveland.com

Dallan Hayden; Kirby Smart’s lessons for Ryan Day; the Big Ten’s back; New Year’s Eve conflicts; banana flavor; Debra Winger and more: Ohio State rants

ATLANTA -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is discussing rants from Ohio State text subscribers in preparation for Saturday’s Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal between the No. 4 Buckeyes and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Among the topics covered:. Whether the passion of Ohio State fans...
Cleveland.com

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ regrets from the Michigan loss might surprise you

ATLANTA — It was Jim Knowles’ call, the zero blitz against Michigan that left Ohio State football cornerback Cam Brown in a do-or-die situation along the sideline. Brown didn’t — make the tackle, that is — and Cornelius Johnson raced off for a 69-yard touchdown that opened a 45-23 victory at Ohio Stadium. That was the first of five explosive touchdowns for the Wolverines that day. A month and several hundred miles away, they still hang in the backdrop of the Buckeyes’ preparation to face Georgia in a Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
