Ohio State football vs. Georgia score predictions: Can Buckeyes’ best beat Bulldogs?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football’s postseason record as a betting underdog should be an encouraging one for Buckeye fans heading into Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia. Per the Odds Shark database, OSU has won eight of its last 12 as a postseason underdog, dating back...
Inside the Ohio State offensive game plan: How the Buckeyes scheme to beat the nation’s best defense
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Nine men are gathered around a conference table in a room in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, with a 10th against the back wall of the room with a green laser pointer in his hand. It’s midweek game prep for an Ohio State football game in November...
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Ohio State football’s Zach Harrison delayed an NFL dream to leave the Buckeyes on his terms
ATLANTA — The question seemed to weigh on Ohio State football defensive end Zach Harrison’s broad shoulders. This was the week leading into New Year’s Day 2022 and the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl date with Utah. As with any postseason, draft-eligible stars are asked if they expect to be back the following season.
In NFL locker rooms, former Buckeyes and Bulldogs fight for trash-talk supremacy ahead of Ohio State vs. Georgia
BEREA, Ohio - Nick Chubb tilted his head and listened intently to the interview occurring on his left. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, Chubb’s locker neighbor and an Ohio State alumnus, said he liked his Buckeyes to beat Georgia in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal. Chubb, the former Bulldog,...
Ohio State’s path to the national title game is through C.J. Stroud and its explosive passing attack: Stephen Means
ATLANTA -- C.J. Stroud is going to throw for at least 300 yards in Ohio State’s Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia, and it’ll be up to him whether that’s a good thing or not. If it’s because the Bulldogs had no answer for an OSU passing attack...
The Ohio State football receiver most likely to surpass expectations against Georgia: Nathan Baird
ATLANTA — Julian Fleming opened the season as one of the best stories on the Ohio State football roster. Finally healthy, finally in line for a big role, the junior capitalized. He scored six touchdowns in his first five games — with at least one score in each of them. Averaging over 19 yards per catch in that span, he needed only two receptions to post his first career 100-yard game against Iowa on Oct. 22.
Ohio State vs. Georgia game preview and picks: Can the Buckeyes upset the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff? Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- Ohio State is hoping to change the fortunes of its season by upsetting Georgia in the College Football Playoff. The last time the world saw the Buckeyes, lost to Michigan at home. The emphatic loss put them at the mercy of other teams around the country to have a chance at a national title. They’ve gotten that chance, but are still viewed as a heavy underdog in a game against the reigning champion Bulldogs inside a stadium that’s about an hour from UGA’s campus.
College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah make their picks for the playoff semifinals -- No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU. Will Michigan run all over TCU? Or could...
The moment Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg wants and should get vs. Georgia: ‘Me vs. you, who’s gonna win?’
ATLANTA -- Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg at some point Saturday night will find himself in open space, tasked with the job of tackling Kenny McIntosh or another Georgia running back who just caught a swing pass or screen. The idea brought the slightest of smiles to the face of...
What would an Ohio State vs. Michigan national championship game look like?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kirk Herbstreit can’t even think about it yet. Ahead of this weekend’s College Football Playoff semifinals, Ohio State and Michigan fans are preparing for history. Only one win each separates college football’s greatest rivalry from the sport’s biggest prize. The Game for The...
The secret to the Buckeyes beating the mighty Georgia defense might lie with ... Kent State? Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio - On film, the difference between an SEC football team and the rest of the country is the play of the defensive front seven, particularly the defensive line. The combination of size, speed, explosion, length, and depth up front is just different from that in any other conference in the country.
Why that Ohio State football fake punt against Michigan did not happen
ATLANTA — Mason Arnold has moved on from what unfortunately is the biggest moments of his Ohio State football career thus far. Per his explanation, he did not hear the play call when the Buckeyes were set up for a fake punt against Michigan on Nov. 26. On video replay, every other aspect of the play went off as called. Punter Jesse Mirco seemed surprised to receive the snap, and quickly got the punt away. Blocking back Mitch Rossi looked around palms up wondering why he didn’t have the ball.
Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game
Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
Dallan Hayden; Kirby Smart’s lessons for Ryan Day; the Big Ten’s back; New Year’s Eve conflicts; banana flavor; Debra Winger and more: Ohio State rants
ATLANTA -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is discussing rants from Ohio State text subscribers in preparation for Saturday’s Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal between the No. 4 Buckeyes and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Among the topics covered:. Whether the passion of Ohio State fans...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Ohio State could rattle CFP with win over No. 1 Georgia: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes play the undefeated and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs Saturday in the Peach Bowl. The winner will play either Michigan or TCU for the national championship on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles at Sofi Stadium. This will be OSU’s fifth appearance...
Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ regrets from the Michigan loss might surprise you
ATLANTA — It was Jim Knowles’ call, the zero blitz against Michigan that left Ohio State football cornerback Cam Brown in a do-or-die situation along the sideline. Brown didn’t — make the tackle, that is — and Cornelius Johnson raced off for a 69-yard touchdown that opened a 45-23 victory at Ohio Stadium. That was the first of five explosive touchdowns for the Wolverines that day. A month and several hundred miles away, they still hang in the backdrop of the Buckeyes’ preparation to face Georgia in a Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell ‘feeling ready’ in lead-up to Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell has not had the season he likely expected in 2022 thanks to injuries. While the sophomore has been limited for the better part of the Bulldogs’ 2022 campaign, he has his sights set on contributing in a meaningful way come Saturday.
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
