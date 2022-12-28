Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ regrets from the Michigan loss might surprise you

Read full article on original website
Ohio State football’s Zach Harrison delayed an NFL dream to leave the Buckeyes on his terms
ATLANTA — The question seemed to weigh on Ohio State football defensive end Zach Harrison’s broad shoulders. This was the week leading into New Year’s Day 2022 and the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl date with Utah. As with any postseason, draft-eligible stars are asked if they expect to be back the following season.
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
Ohio State football vs. Georgia score predictions: Can Buckeyes’ best beat Bulldogs?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football’s postseason record as a betting underdog should be an encouraging one for Buckeye fans heading into Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia. Per the Odds Shark database, OSU has won eight of its last 12 as a postseason underdog, dating back...
Inside the Ohio State offensive game plan: How the Buckeyes scheme to beat the nation’s best defense
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Nine men are gathered around a conference table in a room in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, with a 10th against the back wall of the room with a green laser pointer in his hand. It’s midweek game prep for an Ohio State football game in November...
Ohio State Football: 5 Reasons Why the Buckeyes Will Beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff Semifinal
Here are five reasons why the Ohio State Buckeyes will pull off the upset and defeat defending national champion Georgia in their College Football Playoff semifinal.
College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah make their picks for the playoff semifinals -- No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU. Will Michigan run all over TCU? Or could...
Ohio State vs. Georgia game preview and picks: Can the Buckeyes upset the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff? Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- Ohio State is hoping to change the fortunes of its season by upsetting Georgia in the College Football Playoff. The last time the world saw the Buckeyes, lost to Michigan at home. The emphatic loss put them at the mercy of other teams around the country to have a chance at a national title. They’ve gotten that chance, but are still viewed as a heavy underdog in a game against the reigning champion Bulldogs inside a stadium that’s about an hour from UGA’s campus.
Ohio State Fans Expected to Overwhelm Georgia for Peach Bowl
With the Peach Bowl taking place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — less than a two-hour drive from the University of Georgia’s Athens campus — the Bulldogs would seem to have a home-field advantage when they take on Ohio State in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation
Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
The moment Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg wants and should get vs. Georgia: ‘Me vs. you, who’s gonna win?’
ATLANTA -- Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg at some point Saturday night will find himself in open space, tasked with the job of tackling Kenny McIntosh or another Georgia running back who just caught a swing pass or screen. The idea brought the slightest of smiles to the face of...
Dallan Hayden; Kirby Smart’s lessons for Ryan Day; the Big Ten’s back; New Year’s Eve conflicts; banana flavor; Debra Winger and more: Ohio State rants
ATLANTA -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is discussing rants from Ohio State text subscribers in preparation for Saturday’s Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal between the No. 4 Buckeyes and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Among the topics covered:. Whether the passion of Ohio State fans...
Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools
With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
Football World Reacts To What Urban Meyer Said About Ohio State
On Saturday night, Ohio State and Georgia will square off in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on this matchup. Meyer believes Ohio State will need to have success in the passing game in order to keep up with Georgia....
landgrantholyland.com
Injuries shift Buckeyes women’s basketball to “point guard by committee”
Losing a basketball team’s starting guard to injury is hard to overcome. Losing both starting-caliber facilitators is a whole different level. That’s the environment at UConn, losing top-ranked Azzi Fudd on Dec. 7 for three-to-six weeks and college superstar Paige Bueckers for the season with an ACL tear.
Three Down, One To Go
Way back in July, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh laid out four preseason goals for his Wolverines heading into the 2022 season. Harbaugh said that Michigan wanted to beat in-state rival Michigan State (1) and arch rival Ohio State (2) in the same season for the first time since 2003. The Wolverines also wanted to repeat as Big Ten champions (3), and go on to win the national championship (4).
landgrantholyland.com
Column: You need to care about Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan women’s basketball game
If you drive through campus at The™ Ohio State University this week there are a few things you’ll notice. First, there aren’t a lot of people; it is winter break after all. Second, there aren’t widespread red “X”s on every reachable “M.” Even without the fanfare, the Buckeyes face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in Columbus and it’s a game you need to care about, and here’s why.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Peach Bowl Trailer Reminds Us That All the Buckeyes Need is an Opportunity
All Ohio State needs is an opportunity. The Buckeyes have that in the College Football Playoff. It starts with a matchup against top-seeded Georgia in the Peach Bowl. "With every chapter comes a new opportunity, a new lease on life," the trailer's narrator Kamryn Babb said. "We know you don't want us here. We know you don't think we deserve this opportunity. But that's just how we want it. We have fought to get this shot – a shot at telling our story of the Ohio State football team. All we needed was an opportunity at this one game, this one moment. And now, we have our opportunity. One game that can change our legacy forever."
Marvin Harrison Jr. playing football indoors for the first time? That could be just what Ohio State’s been waiting for
ATLANTA -- Playing indoors in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night in a College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia won’t automatically solve every issue with the Ohio State offense. Unless it does. Ohio State’s offense is built for a fast track, and we might all be underestimating what that means...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
