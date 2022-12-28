Read full article on original website
Related
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
Will ‘Avatar’ Movies Be the Rest of James Cameron’s Career? He Isn’t Concerned: ‘I Can Tell Most of the Stories I Want’ on Pandora
When it comes to his directorial output, James Cameron has been focused solely on the “Avatar” franchise for well over a decade now. In the 13 years since the original “Avatar” opened in theaters and became the highest-grossing film of all time, Cameron has developed four sequels and shot two of them in full (“Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Avatar 3”). Parts of “Avatar 4” have also been shot. Should Cameron’s franchise go according to plan, “Avatar 4” will complete production and “Avatar 5” will be filmed in its entirety. Suffice to say, it’s quite possible the 68-year-old Cameron only...
Avatar: The Last Airbender's Jessie Flower Relates To Toph More And More As She Gets Older
If one were to ask folks about their favorite Nickelodeon original titles, chances are a few specific ones would crop up again and again. Some might say "SpongeBob SquarePants," others might highlight "iCarly," and it stands to reason that the vast majority would toss out "Avatar: The Last Airbender" as well. Despite only running for three seasons, the animated series was an absolute phenomenon in its time, and it remains immensely popular over a decade beyond its conclusion. Naturally, one has to ask: what has made the show such an enduring presence in the animation world?
Fans Agree That Jenji Kohan's Series Tend To Overstay Their Welcome
When "Weeds" premiered on Showtime during the summer of 2005, pay cable television officially found its new, instantly iconic 30-minute comedy. Although running afoul of law enforcement while making a living selling marijuana is certainly dated when compared to 2020s California, the series helped launch its creator, Jenji Kohan, into the television stratosphere. When the show ended in 2012, Kohan then adapted Piper Kerman's memoir "Orange Is the New Black" into a dramedy series for Netflix. In 2013, the prison-set program became the streamer's second original series.
More Standalone Witcher Spin-Offs May Be In The Cards
After conquering the mediums of books and video games, it was more than time for the "Witcher" franchise from creator Andrzej Sapkowski to take a swing at another creative avenue. With the help of Netflix, the beloved fantasy property made it to television in December 2019, debuting with an eight-episode first season on the streaming service. Henry Cavill stood at the forefront as Geralt of Rivia, and while it did deviate somewhat from the source material, Netflix's take on "The Witcher" encouraged even the most devoted fans of the property to give it a try.
Polygon
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Wondering What Happened To Tam
While he may be a genius in most walks of life, Sheldon Cooper has always needed to be more knowledgeable regarding social etiquette. On "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory," he's shown time and time again that he struggles to be around people — mainly because he believes that they're all infested with germs and inferior to him. So, when Sheldon meets a friend he can tolerate, it's a big deal.
The Avatar Sequel’s Worst Character Actually Does the Film a Service
This story contains major spoilers for the film Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water, like any good world-building sequel, introduces a deluge of new elements to its extraterrestrial setting of Pandora. There are different locations to visit, such as the home of the Metkayina, a reef-dwelling clan. There are strange species to meet, such as the whalelike tulkun. And there are unfamiliar characters to get to know, including the children of Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), the protagonists whose romance was chronicled in 2009’s Avatar.
Avatar: The Way of Water actor clears up frustration with ending scene that ‘makes no sense’
An Avatar: The Way of Water actor has responded to fan frustration surrounding a moment in the new film.On 16 December, James Cameron unveiled the sequel to his 2009 blockbuster, which has made a big splash at the box office.The film is set a decade after events seen in the first film, and catches up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in the world of Pandora.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Avatar: The Way of Water also sees the return of Stephen Lang’s villainous, and very much dead, Colonel Quaritch, who has been resurrected as a...
Leslie Jones Addresses The Hate She Got From Ghostbusters
It's safe to say that 2016 was a strange time for the "Ghostbusters" franchise. With Bill Murray refusing to return to the franchise following 1989's "Ghostbusters 2" (via IndieWire) and the death of Harold Ramis in 2014 (via Chicago Tribune), Sony instead decided to reboot the franchise, focusing on a fresh female-centric cast of paranormal hunters with "Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig helming it all. The result was 2016's "Ghostbusters," also known as "Ghostbusters: Answer the Call," which followed the cast of colorful characters as they try breaking into the ghost catching business.
‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron
James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
Collider
James Cameron Reveals He Shot the 'Avatar' Sequels Simultaneously to Avoid the "Stranger Things Effect"
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to the film
Fans of James Cameron’s “Avatar” have waited 13 years for the film’s sequel. Critics who got an early sneak peek of “Avatar: The Way of Water” at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience. While sequels tend to get a bad rap for, sometimes, not being as […]
Ron Howard Doesn't Sound Very Optimistic About The Possibilty Of Solo 2
Despite being directed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and featuring a stellar cast that included Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, not all "Star Wars" fans were thrilled with the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some fans accused Howard of rewriting the script after he took over, something which one of the film's actors disputed. "It's exactly the same script," the anonymous actor told Vulture. "They're filming exactly the same things. There's nothing new." But while the standalone film may not be nearly as financially successful as other "Star Wars" installments, "Solo" fans aren't the only ones hanging onto hope for a sequel.
Comedy Fans Compared Jim Carrey And Will Ferrell's Careers (& The Winner Is Clear)
When it comes to legends of comedy, you would be hard-pressed to find two comedic actors more iconic than Jim Carrey and Will Ferrell. Both are comedic legends, having become popular through hilarious performances starting around the 1990s and continuing into the present day, with Carrey recently playing Dr. Robotnik in 2020's "Sonic the Hedgehog" and 2022's sequel "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." Ferrell has also been busy, staring alongside Ryan Reynolds in 2022's holiday-themed "Spirited."
Top Gun: Maverick Is About To Lose A Box-Office Record To Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is coming on strong enough at the box office to wrestle this distinction away from Top Gun: Maverick.
Polygon
Which format is the best way to watch Avatar: The Way of Water?
After 13 years of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here, and it seems like half the world is getting ready to see it. But before you head to the theater for the blockbuster spectacle of the year, it’s important to make sure you’re seeing the movie in the format that’s best for you.
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To Eric Eisenberg
2022 was a horrific, gross, weird, wonderful, sharp and fantastic year at the movies.
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0