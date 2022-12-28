Read full article on original website
BBC
Niagara Falls: Ice from US storms turns iconic falls into winter spectacle
Chunks of ice and snow-capped rocks could be seen at the base of the Niagara Falls after a huge winter storm swept over the US and Canada. Plunging temperatures over the Christmas period transformed the waterfalls into a wintry sight to behold. The blizzard caused huge disruption across North America,...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
BBC
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
BBC
Abandoned Wiltshire village may host its last funeral
A village that was evacuated 80 years ago will host what might be its last funeral. The village of Imber in Wiltshire was cleared during World War Two to allow the area to be used to train troops. Villagers were never allowed to return and it remains part of the...
Woman, 62, who fell in freezing car park helped by strangers during four-hour wait for ambulance
A 62-year-old woman who dislocated her hip in a car park in Grantham was helped by strangers as she waited almost four hours for an ambulance in sub-zero temperatures.Julie Jackson-Corney, of Leadenham, Lincolnshire, fell to the ground next to her car after she felt her hip come out of its socket, leaving her unable to move from the freezing tarmac until paramedics arrivedSeveral strangers noticed Ms Jackson-Corney was in need of aid and rushed to her side to provide blankets, duvets, a hot water bottle, and a heater to keep her warm. One of her rescuers called for an...
BBC
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden
A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism. During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing,...
Power cuts, Haribo and stew: UK rowers brave mid-Atlantic Christmas
Rowers from the UK enjoyed reindeer stew and endured a power failure on Christmas Day as they steered a course across the Atlantic Ocean. Three fathers – Steve Woolley, 47, from Harrogate, Neil Furminger, 58, and Matt Garman, 53, both from Seaford in East Sussex – and solo rower Lara Vafiadis, 33, from Malvern in Worcestershire, are crewing two of the boats in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.
BBC
Dog rescued after 50ft fall from Burrator Reservoir on Boxing Day
A dog was rescued after it fell 50 ft (15.24m) from a reservoir dam. The black Labrador, called Obi, was described as "vaulting" off Burrator Reservoir dam, Yelverton, Devon, into a valley below. Fire and police services as well as Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team attended the scene at 16:19...
BBC
Happisburgh: The Norfolk village crumbling into the sea
In a small village on the north Norfolk coast, some residents are wondering how long they've got left in their homes before they are lost to the sea. During the last 20 years, 34 homes have crumbled into the water in Happisburgh because of coastal erosion. Nicola Bayless thinks her home could be the next. She says she is devastated that she might have just spent her last Christmas there.
Police Rescue Dog and Parent From Frozen Lake
Police patrolling a nature reserve in England had to spring into action earlier today (Dec. 13) after a dog and their parent got into difficulties in a frozen lake, the Yorkshire Post reported. Officers from South Yorkshire Police were in the Silverwood nature reserve, near the town of Rotherham, heard a woman shouting for help, […] The post Police Rescue Dog and Parent From Frozen Lake appeared first on DogTime.
BBC
Cleidocranial dysplasia: The mum and son with a one-in-a-million condition
"I don't have collarbones, so I can touch my shoulders together under my chin," says Karen Hunt. "It's a party trick. There have to be some perks to my condition." Karen, 40, and her four-year-old son Jaiden have cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a rare genetic condition that can affect teeth and bones.
BBC
Swansea: Tribute to man after two found dead in river
Tributes have been paid to a "kind and genuine" man after the bodies of two people were found next to a submerged car in a river on Christmas Day. Jay Kyle Jenkins, 36, of St Thomas, Swansea, was the passenger in the car being driven by Rachel Curtis, 36, from Bonymaen, also in Swansea.
BBC
Oxfordshire ongoing sewage release regrettable - Thames Water
Thames Water has said a two-day sewage release is "regrettably" ongoing and there are flood warnings near Oxford. On Monday, campaign group Sewage Free Thames said there was a sewage release at Witney Sewage Treatment Works (WSTW), in Oxfordshire. Thames Water confirmed the release started at 09:45 GMT on 25...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall A&E departments 'under incredible pressure'
Hospitals across Cornwall and Devon are urging people to use NHS 111 as a first contact for medical help unless they have a life-threatening illness. Health bosses say emergency departments (EDs) are under "incredible pressure" and people should "think very carefully" before going to them. Visitors to Cornwall for new...
BBC
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said. The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction. Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago...
Lifeboat volunteers with decades of service recognised in honours list
Two lifeboat volunteers who have helped save lives at sea over several decades have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.Dupre Strutt, mechanic at RNLI Kirkwall Lifeboat Station in Orkney, has been made an MBE, while William “John” Collins, of Kirkcudbright Lifeboat Station, receives the British Empire Medal (BEM).Mr Strutt followed in his father’s footsteps in joining the lifeboat charity, having grown up around the station.I feel very honoured to have been given this award, but I also feel that it’s a reflection on the RNLI itself and all the volunteers. If it wasn’t for all the volunteers and...
BBC
Newtown-in-St-Martin community pub celebrates first Christmas
People living in a remote village say their new community pub has been "vital" for isolated people over Christmas. Landlords of The Prince of Wales in Newtown-in-St-Martin, south Cornwall, said they have been "overwhelmed" by support since it reopened in November. It followed a campaign by villagers to buy the...
BBC
Cory Allen: Dragons' former Wales centre retires aged 29
Former Wales centre Cory Allen has retired from professional rugby at the age of 29 because of injury. Allen, who won six international caps, has been battling a knee problem since 2019. The former Cardiff and Ospreys player joined Dragons in 2021 but has not made an appearance for the...
