Report: NFL Legend Terrell Owens Seeking Tryout With Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have already signed one big-name veteran wide receiver and flirted with another as they try to win their first Super Bowl since 1995 this season.

Could Terrell Owens be next?

Don't laugh too hard. Apparently the 49-year-old Owens is serious about trying to team up with one of his former teams for a run to the Super Bowl and becoming the oldest player in NFL history in the process.

Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported Wednesday that Owens' agent, Gregory Daniel, has been in "constant communication" with team owner Jerry Jones about the prospect of Owens signing with the Cowboys.

Daniel claimed that Owens, who last played in 2010, is still in excellent shape. Owens reportedly trained with DeSean Jackson prior to Jackson signing with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season. Daniel said Owens was recently clocked running a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.

"We've been in constant communication with Jerry Jones' office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys," Daniel told Wilson. "Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He's in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn't drop a pass."

Owens was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018. He played 15 seasons in the league, including three for the Cowboys, from 2006-2008. He logged at least 1,000 yards and caught 10 or more touchdowns all three seasons.

According to Wilson's reporting, Owens has said in the past that he would be willing to accept a practice squad spot rather than being signed to the Cowboys' active roster.

"I just need an opportunity," Owens said. "There are 32 teams. I just need one 'yes'."

It's no secret that the Cowboys have been in search of wide receiver help. The team signed longtime Indianapolis Colt T.Y. Hilton earlier this month . Hilton made his Dallas debut on Saturday, catching a 52-yard pass during the Cowboys' win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones and his team have also been frequently linked to star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. throughout this season. Jones recently indicated that Beckham, who has gone on record saying he "doesn't see the point" in playing during the regular season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered during February's Super Bowl, could still sign with Dallas for a playoff run.

Signing Owens, though, would be an entirely different proposition. The oldest wide receiver to ever play in an NFL game was Jerry Rice, who was 42 at the time of his final season in 2004 — seven years younger than Owens is now.

The chances of an Owens comeback seem slim. But his agent is insistent that Owens is serious about trying.

"Just let him prove it," Daniel said. "Just put him on the field. We can all make a lot of skeptical comments about what he can do. The reason he's doing this is because he knows he can do this. He will never let anyone say what he has the ability to do. Leave it up to his ability and let his skills speak for themselves."