NFL Reportedly Investigating Tua Tagovailoa's Week 16 Concussion

By Milo Taibi
 2 days ago

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa had been placed in concussion protocol. It's Tagovailoa's second stint in the protocol in the midst of a year filled with gruesome on-field injuries.

While Dolphins fans are showing an outpouring of support for their quarterback, the NFL Players Association is investigating the circumstances surrounding Tua's concussion. More specifically, the entity will look into how Tagovailoa's concussion was handled after it occurred.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, an NFL representative had this to say of the investigation.

"A joint NFL-NFLPA review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now underway. We welcome that review, and as we have done previously, we will report the results in conjunction with the NFLPA."

Footage that is thought to capture the moment of Tagovailoa's concussion is embedded below. After being tackled and banging his head on the turf in the second quarter, Tagovailoa missed no on-field action and finished the game on the field.

Tua's 2022 season has been a saddening and concerning one for football fans, as one of the sport's budding stars hasn't been able to avoid concussions.

McDaniel didn't have much information to offer the press today, as he said this development had only been on his radar for a couple of hours. But when asked of Tagovailoa's symptoms and the medical staff's handling of his concussion, the first-year head coach said this .

"As much as I know, he's displayed symptoms and they enacted the protocol, which is all that needs to happen before you have to, by the player's health, go through that whole process as they should, so it's a little early."

