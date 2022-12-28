Read full article on original website
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
Two Colorado ski resorts among North America's 'top 10' – and they're not on Epic Pass
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
I've been skiing across the Western US for over a decade. I think these 9 ski resorts are the best in the region.
The best ski resorts and mountains to visit in the Western US, including Deer Valley in Utah, Aspen Highlands and Snowmass in Colorado, and more.
Best value ski resorts revealed
UK holidaymakers going on ski trips this winter face higher prices across Europe compared to last year, according to new analysis.Post Office Travel Money said prices for ski school, equipment, lift passes, meals and drinks have increased due to a weaker pound and higher resort charges.It advised cost-conscious skiers to choose a cheaper destination.It is so important to do your homework before bookingNick Boden, Post Office Travel MoneyBulgaria’s Borovets tops the table of best value resorts for adult skiers.Ski school for five or six half-days in Borovets costs £95.99 – compared to £519 in Switzerland’s Zermatt, the most expensive resort...
9 Hot Springs Worth Planning A Vacation Around
There’s truly nothing more relaxing than lowering yourself into a steamy hot springs pool after a day of travel and exploration. In the hustle and bustle of today’s busy world, these serene bodies of water—warmed by geothermal heat that originates deep underground—offer a chance to sit back, close your eyes and take a deep breath. From rustic retreats to luxurious resorts, these are some of the coziest North American hot springs worth planning your next trip around.
Colorado woman dies while snow tubing on ski slope at night
The 18-year-old collided with a chairlift tower at the base of the slope
Man dies in Christmas Day avalanche in Colorado
A 44-year-old man died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass near the Town of Winter Park, Colorado, on Christmas Day, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.
Olympian Maggie Voisin skis with kids at Whitefish Mountain Resort
Some lucky kids had the chance to ski with Olympian and Whitefish native Maggie Voisin on Wednesday.
Vail Resorts analysts expect reduced visitation, higher spending at Colorado ski resorts during holiday week
Vail Mountain visitation during the upcoming holiday week could be quite the opposite of last season, if predictions hold true. Part of the reason is something local parents won’t be surprised to hear — the fact that kids are still in school on the Thursday before the Sunday on which Christmas falls.
Airbnb’s Most-Wishlisted Ski Vacation Homes List Includes An Igloo, Cozy Cabins And A ‘birdbox’
While some people prefer to head straight to the beach when Old Man Winter comes knocking, avid skiers know it’s time to head directly to the mountains in search of some fresh powder playtime. Airbnb recently released its Most Wishlisted Ski-in/Ski-out Listings, which means the home is within walking...
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Winter travel: Driving through old Mexico
If you’re eager for a sunny winter getaway in Mexico, but want to avoid the gringo glitz of Cabo and Cancun, consider touring the heart of old Mexico for two weeks in a rental car. Be warned, driving in Mexico can be scarier than skiing black diamond slopes. ...
Dubai Investment Firm to Build a Luxury Resort in Montana
Montana is clearly turning into a destination for people all over the world. Not only are celebrities and CEOs buying up property and building homes, now big money out of Dubai is buying Montana dirt. Montana has been chosen as the first US location for luxury resort developers One&Only. The...
Skier found dead at Utah resort after slopes were shut down for search and rescue
During the search for the missing skier, Solitude Mountain Resort shut down Apex, Summit and Sunrise slopes.
Most affordable ski towns in each US region – and Colorado's not on the list
Realtor.com's Evan Wyloge recently tracked down the most affordable ski towns to purchase a home across the country and shocker – Colorado isn't on the list. The cheapest 'ski town' spot was predictably in the Midwest, where home prices are well-known to be lower than they are in most other regions of the United States. The town of Hurley, Wisconsin has three resorts within 30 minutes and a median home price of just $114,700. Granted, if you're taking advantage of life in this spot, it's...
Rocky Mountain National Park Warns Visitors, Closes Road Due to Snow
Rocky Mountain National Park has experienced some winter weather within the past 24 hours, and as a result, officials decided to close the Bear Lake area until plow trucks can help clear the roads. Rocky Mountain saw roughly a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday...
A day in the life of a Deer Valley groomer
PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort has been at the top or near it in virtually every ranking related to ski run grooming for several years. For many, it is […]
Snowbird prepares for 3 to 6 feet of snowfall on the slopes
A massive snow storm is expected to hit Utah over the New Year weekend, forecasted to bring several feet of snow to Utah’s ski resorts. Here’s what Snowbird, up Little Cottonwood Canyon, is doing to prepare to avoid avalanche danger.
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express’s New Route Takes You on a Luxe Ride Through the French Alps
Nothing says “winter getaway” like a trip to the French Alps. And soon, travelers will be able to board Belmond’s famed Venice Simplon-Orient-Express for the ultimate snow-capped European adventure. The legendary train has recently announced a new route that captures the joy of slow travel with all the excitement of an exhilarating Alpine adventure. Kicking off next winter, passengers will be able to choose between four winter journeys that trek between Paris and one of the highest mountain ranges in the world—the French Alps. And the best part? You can enjoy the frosty, picturesque landscapes without ever leaving the railcar. Launching in December 2023, the 17-carriage train...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
The art of charcuteski: Craft an on-mountain dining experience with the skis that got you there
Picture this: You’re at your favorite Tahoe resort, and there’s bluebird skies above and views of the lake in the distance as you clip out of your skis, wedge them into the snow, and start layering on stacks of salami, cheese wedges, heaps of crackers and punchy pickled vegetables. This, my friends, is charcuteski.
