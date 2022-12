GOLDEN, MS – Douglas Homer Junior Sides, 68, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at NMMC. He was born in Red Bay, AL to Homer Eustus and Jewel Bernice Grimes Sides. He worked as a supervisor at Gates Manufacturing and attended New Mt. Carmel Church of God of Prophecy. Graveside...

RED BAY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO