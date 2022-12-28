Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Airy News
SCC Business students hold food drive
Surry Community College’s Business and Information Technologies Division recently held a food drive to support the college’s Little Free Pantry. Over the course of two weeks, 660 total items were collected across the Dobson Campus and the Yadkin Center. Students in Marsha Underwood’s Entrepreneurship (BUS-139-01) class used the...
Teacher shortfall means some are unable to enroll in preschool
There are not enough teachers to support the high demand for preschool enrollment, leading to some students having their education put on hold.
Pin-ups for Vets is a nonprofit empowering female veterans and supporting troops by channeling classic looks
“The calendar images are starting a conversation about women in the military. People see the images and want to know the stories behind the ladies. They ask, 'Who is she?' 'Where did she serve?' 'What did she do in the military?' The stories of our lady veterans need to be told. The ladies tell me that people often assume that they are not veterans because of their gender... These ladies are changing the narrative of what it means to be a veteran. They are breaking the stereotype,” stated the founder of Pin-Ups for Vets, Gina Elise, per Shoutout Socal.
Toys For Tots announces winner of airline tickets
People who donated to Toys For Tots at certain events in recent months were automatically entered into the drawing for round-trip airline tickets
Highlands Community Bank Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary
Highlands Community Bank conducted its 20th Anniversary Celebration at the Jackson River Sports Complex on Sat., Sept. 24. The celebration festivities began at 4:00 p.m. and lasted into the night when the celebration ended with fireworks displayed under the supervision of Ray Keen, Jr. The car show attracted dozens of antique and classic car owners who displayed their vehicles in three rows adjacent to the River Rock Amphitheatre where the Fender Benders opened for Crobar Cane from Salem, a five-piece rock band. Inflated playground equipment was set up beside the permanent playground equipment, and many children were sliding down the inflated slides and...
Pavilion and community center in Howard Commons makes major milestone
Construction on the Howard pavilion and new community center started in July, and the space is expected to open this upcoming summer.
Contributing to orphans is a meaningful way to celebrate Christmas.
NEEDY ORPHANS HELP THEMPhoto byWWW.POSTERMYWALL.COM. What could be more meaningful than giving to orphans in need this Christmas? Donate to help children without families this holiday season.
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in January
Local Special Forces Veteran and martial arts instructor David Collins will host a ballroom dance class on Saturday, January 14, in Blountville, at Fire & Water Martial Arts. Next month's fundraiser will offset the increased cost of propane and other utilities used by the Christian-based martial arts school.
Comments / 0