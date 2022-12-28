ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

SCC Business students hold food drive

Surry Community College’s Business and Information Technologies Division recently held a food drive to support the college’s Little Free Pantry. Over the course of two weeks, 660 total items were collected across the Dobson Campus and the Yadkin Center. Students in Marsha Underwood’s Entrepreneurship (BUS-139-01) class used the...
B.R. Shenoy

Pin-ups for Vets is a nonprofit empowering female veterans and supporting troops by channeling classic looks

“The calendar images are starting a conversation about women in the military. People see the images and want to know the stories behind the ladies. They ask, 'Who is she?' 'Where did she serve?' 'What did she do in the military?' The stories of our lady veterans need to be told. The ladies tell me that people often assume that they are not veterans because of their gender... These ladies are changing the narrative of what it means to be a veteran. They are breaking the stereotype,” stated the founder of Pin-Ups for Vets, Gina Elise, per Shoutout Socal.
Virginian Review

Highlands Community Bank Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

Highlands Community Bank conducted its 20th Anniversary Celebration at the Jackson River Sports Complex on Sat., Sept. 24. The celebration festivities began at 4:00 p.m. and lasted into the night when the celebration ended with fireworks displayed under the supervision of Ray Keen, Jr. The car show attracted dozens of antique and classic car owners who displayed their vehicles in three rows adjacent to the River Rock Amphitheatre where the Fender Benders opened for Crobar Cane from Salem, a five-piece rock band. Inflated playground equipment was set up beside the permanent playground equipment, and many children were sliding down the inflated slides and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy