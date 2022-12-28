Current Records: North Alabama 8-5; Jacksonville State 7-6 The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are 4-0 against the North Alabama Lions since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Gamecocks and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State won both of their matches against the Lions last season (65-55 and 69-52) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO