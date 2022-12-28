Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensBessemer City, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
How to Watch, Listen: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa
It's bowl time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking for their fifth consecutive win in the postseason. The 7-5 Cats will take on the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. UK will be without star quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez, ...
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
South Carolina is ready to take on Notre Dame in their season finale, hoping to head into the offseason with momentum.
Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: North Alabama 8-5; Jacksonville State 7-6 The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are 4-0 against the North Alabama Lions since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Gamecocks and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State won both of their matches against the Lions last season (65-55 and 69-52) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
How to Watch: NC State vs. Maryland in Duke's Mayo Bowl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The day has finally arrived. This wasn't the game the Wolfpack expected to be playing in during late December, but the Duke's Mayo Bowl is just the quirky finish this season truly deserved. After winning eight games during the regular season with four different starting quarterbacks, losing...
ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl
ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night. Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The chyron described Manning as a... The post ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
How to watch Northeastern vs. North Carolina A&T: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
Current Records: North Carolina A&T 5-8; Northeastern 4-7 The Northeastern Huskies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Northeastern and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Matthews Arena. The Huskies will be strutting in after a win while North Carolina A&T will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Josh Allen excited to face Logan Wilson, swap jerseys after Buffalo-Cincinnati game Monday
Interviewed during Friday's Barstool Sports broadcast of the Arizona Bowl between Ohio and Wyoming, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he's looking forward to facing Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson for the first time in an NFL game, and swapping jerseys after the Monday Night Football showdown. Allen and Wilson were teammates at...
Watch: Instant Analysis: Countdown to Kickoff #21 Notre Dame vs. #19 South Carolina
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley offer a final pre-game look at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl matchup between the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame (8-4) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.
Clemson vs. NC State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After three games on the road, the Clemson Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the NC State Wolfpack will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson won both of their matches against NC State last season (70-65 and 70-64) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
IN PHOTOS: Gamecocks arrive at TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina is less than an hour away from the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. The No. 19 Gamecocks arrived just before 2 p.m. for its Top 25 showdown with No. 21 Notre Dame. Fans of both schools were treated to an in-stadium pep rally before kickoff...
Tennessee vs. Clemson: Orange Bowl betting odds for Vols-Tigers on game day
The big day is finally here. The Tennessee Volunteers face the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. While the final hours click off the clock ahead of the 8 p.m. EST kickoff time, the oddsmakers are busy putting the final touches on their betting lines.
