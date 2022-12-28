ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CBS Sports

Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Current Records: North Alabama 8-5; Jacksonville State 7-6 The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are 4-0 against the North Alabama Lions since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Gamecocks and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State won both of their matches against the Lions last season (65-55 and 69-52) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
247Sports

How to Watch: NC State vs. Maryland in Duke's Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The day has finally arrived. This wasn't the game the Wolfpack expected to be playing in during late December, but the Duke's Mayo Bowl is just the quirky finish this season truly deserved. After winning eight games during the regular season with four different starting quarterbacks, losing...
RALEIGH, NC
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl

ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night. Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The chyron described Manning as a... The post ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Sports

How to watch Northeastern vs. North Carolina A&T: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 5-8; Northeastern 4-7 The Northeastern Huskies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Northeastern and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Matthews Arena. The Huskies will be strutting in after a win while North Carolina A&T will be stumbling in from a defeat.
GREENSBORO, NC
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Josh Allen excited to face Logan Wilson, swap jerseys after Buffalo-Cincinnati game Monday

Interviewed during Friday's Barstool Sports broadcast of the Arizona Bowl between Ohio and Wyoming, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he's looking forward to facing Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson for the first time in an NFL game, and swapping jerseys after the Monday Night Football showdown. Allen and Wilson were teammates at...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Gamecocks arrive at TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina is less than an hour away from the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. The No. 19 Gamecocks arrived just before 2 p.m. for its Top 25 showdown with No. 21 Notre Dame. Fans of both schools were treated to an in-stadium pep rally before kickoff...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

