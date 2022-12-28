Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho murders: 28-year-old man arrested in PennsylvaniaEmily RoyMoscow, ID
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
I am Constantly Tormented for Delivering the Idaho Girls to their Deaths: The private Taxi Driver Opens upOlu'remiMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect Captured and Charged with MurderLarry LeaseMoscow, ID
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
Murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves died in same bed as her best friend, grieving father says
The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students has revealed that his daughter died in the same bed as her life-long best friend.Steve Goncalves, whose 21-year-old daughter Kaylee Goncalves was stabbed to death back on 13 November, gave a heartbreaking speech at a vigil for the victims on Wednesday evening, where he said it gave him comfort to learn that she was with best friend Madison Mogen until the very end.Mr Goncalves told how the “absolutely beautiful” young women first met in sixth grade and became inseparable.“They just found each other, and every day...
Idaho police say sixth person on lease at house where four college students were murdered
Police said Thursday that a sixth person was on the lease at the home where four students were killed, but that additional person wasn't home at the time of the murders.
Dad of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves says daughter or friend was targeted
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students murdered in their home last month said in a new interview that he believes his daughter or her best friend was targeted by their killer. The heartbroken dad of slain student Kaylee Goncalves told “Fox & Friends” that he believes that either Kaylee, 21, or her best friend Madison Mogen, also 21, was targeted based on their location inside the three-story home, a distance away from the killer’s likely entry point. Steven Goncalves said “common sense” and “logic” suggests that either of the pair was the intended victim because...
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' father believes suspect 'chose to go' upstairs to potentially target victims
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steven Goncalves, says he believes the suspect in the murders of four Idaho college students may have chosen to go upstairs to target two victims.
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
JonBenét Ramsey lauded local cops for quickly enlisting outside agencies in their probe of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last month in a home near campus.
Parents of murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves say two victims’ ‘means of death don’t match’
The way two of the four University of Idaho students were killed Nov. 13, “don’t match,” parents of slain student Kaylee Goncalves contend. “I’ll cut to the chase – their means of death don’t match.” Kaylee’s father, Steven Goncalves, told Fox News on Saturday. The grieving dad was pressed if he was referring to his daughter and her best friend, Madison Mogen, who was sleeping in the the same bed as Goncalves when the horrific attack occurred. “They don’t match,” he repeated. “Their points of damage don’t match.” “I’m just going to say it,” he continued. “It wasn’t leaked to...
Washington Examiner
Idaho student murders: Killer likely was motivated by revenge, retired police captain of 20 years says
A retired Moscow police captain is saying the murders of four University of Idaho students that took place last month might have been motivated by revenge. Retired Capt. Paul Kwaitkowski, 64, believes that the killer responsible for the deaths knew at least one of the victims and may have been seeking vengeance, based upon his 20 years of experience investigating local homicides, per an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail.
A TikTok psychic claimed to have solved the University of Idaho murders. Her ‘suspect’ is suing
A self-described psychic sleuth on TikTok claimed to have solved the murders of four students at the University of Idaho in November, accusing a professor at the school of conspiring to murder the students in order to cover up an illicit affair. How did she crack the case? Tarot cards.
Kaylee Goncalves’s family react to arrest of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger
The family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves say they are “relieved” that a suspect in the brutal slayings has finally been arrested.Goncalves, 21, was stabbed to death at an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, along with Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in the early hours of 13 November.Authorities arrested PHD student Bryan Christopher Kohberger at a property in Pennslyvania in the early hours of Friday and he now faces extradition to Idaho.Mr Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder in connection with the killings.“Of course we’re relieved,” Cheryl Goncalves,...
Roommates Who Were Asleep Inside of Residence While Four Idaho Students Were Murdered Speak Out for the First Time
The two roommates who escaped a massacre at their Idaho boarding house in early November spoke publicly for the first time about the insurmountable loss they feel their four close friends were murdered. During the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana...
Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family
The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
Idaho student murders: Former officer claims he found glove at crime scene
A former Moscow police officer is claiming he found a glove at the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered a month ago.
Idaho student murders: Video appears to show victim talking about ‘Adam’ shortly before death
A newly uncovered video might provide fresh clues into the murder of four University of Idaho students.
BBC
Idaho students murders: Roommates break silence over killed friends
The two roommates of Idaho students found brutally murdered in their beds have broken their silence for the first time, saying that their four fallen friends were "all one of a kind". Their housemates were found stabbed to death on 13 November - a case that has gripped the US...
Washington Examiner
Idaho murders: Surviving roommates who slept through attack speak for the first time
The two surviving roommates of three of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over three weeks ago spoke out about the attack that took their friends' lives for the first time this past weekend. Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21,...
Idaho murders: Handprint spotted next to evidence tape at house where four students were killed
At the Moscow, Idaho home where four University of Idaho students were killed, a hand print can be seen next to an evidence tape on the window of the King Road house.
Three Explanations for How Roommates Slept Through Idaho Murders
On November 13, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found fatally stabbed at a residence near the University of Idaho.
'It's being left in the dark,' mother of murdered Idaho student says of police investigation
The mother of one of the four college students killed near the University of Idaho last month expressed frustration over police communications on the status of the investigation into the murders.
newsnationnow.com
Ashes of Idaho victims Mogen, Goncalves kept together
(NewsNation) — Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were best friends since the sixth grade. They did homework together, shared everything and went to the same high school, then the same college, Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves said at a candlelight vigil for the two University of Idaho students. The...
