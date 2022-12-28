ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested

A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves died in same bed as her best friend, grieving father says

The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students has revealed that his daughter died in the same bed as her life-long best friend.Steve Goncalves, whose 21-year-old daughter Kaylee Goncalves was stabbed to death back on 13 November, gave a heartbreaking speech at a vigil for the victims on Wednesday evening, where he said it gave him comfort to learn that she was with best friend Madison Mogen until the very end.Mr Goncalves told how the “absolutely beautiful” young women first met in sixth grade and became inseparable.“They just found each other, and every day...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Dad of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves says daughter or friend was targeted

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students murdered in their home last month said in a new interview that he believes his daughter or her best friend was targeted by their killer. The heartbroken dad of slain student Kaylee Goncalves told “Fox & Friends” that he believes that either Kaylee, 21, or her best friend Madison Mogen, also 21, was targeted based on their location inside the three-story home, a distance away from the killer’s likely entry point. Steven Goncalves said “common sense” and “logic” suggests that either of the pair was the intended victim because...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Parents of murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves say two victims’ ‘means of death don’t match’

The way two of the four University of Idaho students were killed Nov. 13, “don’t match,” parents of slain student Kaylee Goncalves contend. “I’ll cut to the chase – their means of death don’t match.” Kaylee’s father, Steven Goncalves, told Fox News on Saturday. The grieving dad was pressed if he was referring to his daughter and her best friend, Madison Mogen, who was sleeping in the the same bed as Goncalves when the horrific attack occurred. “They don’t match,” he repeated. “Their points of damage don’t match.” “I’m just going to say it,” he continued. “It wasn’t leaked to...
MOSCOW, ID
Washington Examiner

Idaho student murders: Killer likely was motivated by revenge, retired police captain of 20 years says

A retired Moscow police captain is saying the murders of four University of Idaho students that took place last month might have been motivated by revenge. Retired Capt. Paul Kwaitkowski, 64, believes that the killer responsible for the deaths knew at least one of the victims and may have been seeking vengeance, based upon his 20 years of experience investigating local homicides, per an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’s family react to arrest of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

The family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves say they are “relieved” that a suspect in the brutal slayings has finally been arrested.Goncalves, 21, was stabbed to death at an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, along with Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in the early hours of 13 November.Authorities arrested PHD student Bryan Christopher Kohberger at a property in Pennslyvania in the early hours of Friday and he now faces extradition to Idaho.Mr Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder in connection with the killings.“Of course we’re relieved,” Cheryl Goncalves,...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family

The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
MOSCOW, ID
BBC

Idaho students murders: Roommates break silence over killed friends

The two roommates of Idaho students found brutally murdered in their beds have broken their silence for the first time, saying that their four fallen friends were "all one of a kind". Their housemates were found stabbed to death on 13 November - a case that has gripped the US...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Ashes of Idaho victims Mogen, Goncalves kept together

(NewsNation) — Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were best friends since the sixth grade. They did homework together, shared everything and went to the same high school, then the same college, Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves said at a candlelight vigil for the two University of Idaho students. The...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy