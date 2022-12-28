Read full article on original website
Seahawks Sign Familiar Face to Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks have made a roster move ahead of Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets.
Yardbarker
Giants claim former 3rd round offensive lineman off waivers
The interior of the 2022 New York Giants offensive line has had its struggles. Whether it be a lack of talent, injuries, or poor execution, any sort of upgrades or depth can only help. Giants add iOL Wyatt Davis through waivers:. First-year general manager, Joe Schoen, was recently active in...
NBC Sports
Bears claim Michael Ojemudia off waivers, cut Taco Charlton
The Bears claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Wednesday, a day after the Broncos waived him. The team announced the move. They waived defensive end Taco Charlton in a corresponding move. The Broncos selected Ojemudia in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Iowa. He appeared in all...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
Yardbarker
Giants Re-Sign TE Chris Myarick To Practice Squad
RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Myarick, 27, caught on with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Temple back in 2019. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was added to the practice squad. Myarick later signed a futures deal with the team but was eventually waived. The Giants later...
Yardbarker
Broncos Sign RB Tyler Badie Off Ravens’ Practice Squad
Badie, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens this past April. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after. During his college career at Missouri, Badie rushed for...
Yardbarker
Ravens Designate WR Tylan Wallace To Return From IR, Sign DT Christian Ringo To PS
Ringo, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually brought back on a future/reserve contract. The Packers re-signed Ringo to a one-year, exclusive rights...
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders' All-Rookie Team
Denver Broncos defense coordinator Ejiro Evero has made some good impressions around the NFL.
Suspension of Rams OL Oday Aboushi Reduced to Fine
Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Yardbarker
Bears Sign DB Greg Stroman To Practice Squad
Stroman, 26, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp. Stroman most recently was a member of the Bills practice squad before being let...
