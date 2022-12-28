ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Giants claim former 3rd round offensive lineman off waivers

The interior of the 2022 New York Giants offensive line has had its struggles. Whether it be a lack of talent, injuries, or poor execution, any sort of upgrades or depth can only help. Giants add iOL Wyatt Davis through waivers:. First-year general manager, Joe Schoen, was recently active in...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Bears claim Michael Ojemudia off waivers, cut Taco Charlton

The Bears claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Wednesday, a day after the Broncos waived him. The team announced the move. They waived defensive end Taco Charlton in a corresponding move. The Broncos selected Ojemudia in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Iowa. He appeared in all...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update

The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Giants Re-Sign TE Chris Myarick To Practice Squad

RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Myarick, 27, caught on with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Temple back in 2019. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was added to the practice squad. Myarick later signed a futures deal with the team but was eventually waived. The Giants later...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Broncos Sign RB Tyler Badie Off Ravens’ Practice Squad

Badie, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens this past April. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after. During his college career at Missouri, Badie rushed for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bears Sign DB Greg Stroman To Practice Squad

Stroman, 26, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp. Stroman most recently was a member of the Bills practice squad before being let...
CHICAGO, IL

