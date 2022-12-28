Read full article on original website
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success
Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star. “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music, you’re niche and we don’t...
Ashanti Says a Music Producer Asked Her to Shower with Him — or Pay $80K for Songs They Created
The "Foolish" singer first spoke out about the incident in 2018 Ashanti opened up about an unnamed producer who tried to take advantage of her. In the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, the singer shared a story she first spoke out about in 2018 — a time when the #MeToo Movement was beginning to shed light on power imbalances, misogyny and sexual harassment as well as assault in the entertainment industry. The "Foolish" singer told the hosts that a producer she collaborated with briefly once presented her with two options: take a...
Mariah Carey Cozies Up To Longtime Love Bryan Tanaka & Twin Children To Ring In Boxing Day
Christmas may be over, but Mariah Carey is still celebrating! On Monday, December 26, the chart-topping superstar rang in Boxing Day with longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan."Happy Boxing Day! ❄️🎄❤️ (Every day is a celebration! 🎉🎉🎁)," Carey, 52, captioned her Instagram carousel, featuring her getting cozy with her man, 39, and posing alongside the children she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon in front of twinkling lights. MARIAH CAREY DECLARES SHE WANTS HER 2 KIDS TO HAVE 'EVERYTHING THEY WANT' FOR CHRISTMASTanaka, whom Carey has been dating since 2016, made sure his girlfriend felt the...
Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Hits Certified Platinum Status
It’s official. Queen Beyoncé has done it again with her magnum opus, RENAISSANCE, featuring a single that has sold more than one million units. The news of her debut track on the album, Break My Soul, makes the hit single certified platinum. The feel-good, summertime anthem was released...
Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Breaks Ceiling With 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Drake and 21 Savage have reached new heights, as their collaborative LP, Her Loss, has just surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, ChartData reports. On Sunday (Dec. 25), the music data platform tweeted out the news following the project’s success after being released under two months ago on Nov. 4th. Reportedly, Her Loss has become the “A Lot” rapper’s first LP to meet such a feat, as this is the twelfth for Drake. More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage's ‘Her Loss’ Debuts At #1Drake's Producer Noah '40' Shebib Shows Love To Megan Thee StallionDrake Lyrics From His 'Degrassi' Years Resurface In...
A man bought a cruise ship from Craigslist that once inspired the TV show "Love Boat" and he now lives on it
MV Aurora in 1955Photo byOxfordian Kissuth; CC-BY-SA-3.0 In 2008, Chris Willson spotted a cruise ship for sale on Craigslist. The ship was a 293-foot vessel that had been retired and moored in the California Delta. It was in disrepair and had been neglected for a few years.
TDE Drops Music Video Teaser For SZA’s “Kill Bill”
“Kill Bill” quickly became a standout on the SZA’s second studio album. Following the long-awaited release of SZA’s second studio album S.O.S. earlier this month, her label is now teasing a music video for one of her hottest new songs. Sharing visuals for “Kill Bill,” Top Dawg...
DaBaby Is Feeling Like “Joc In 06” On New Single
DaBaby’s keeping a steady stream of releases coming, even during the holidays. The “ROCKSTAR” rapper returned this week with a brand new single titled, “Joc In 06.” Just before New Year, the rapper comes through with high energy on his latest single over Playboi Carti-esque production. Throughout the song, he flexes his speedy flow and witty bars across the effort.
Lost Gem: "A Different World" star Jasmine Guy had a cool duet with James Ingram
As the spoiled Southern rich girl Whitley in the hit TV show A Different World, Jasmine Guy was an unusual American sweetheart, but that’s just what she became during with early 90s. Physically beautiful and with excellent comic timing, she stole many a scene on the show, which was a surprisingly strong spinoff from The Cosby Show.
Fat Joe Declares Tems’ ‘Free Mind’ Best Song Of 2022 — Two Years After Its Release
Fat Joe has never been afraid to give props to those he believes deserve it, and he’s now shown some love to Tems for her breakthrough hit “Free Mind.”. Over the weekend, Joey Crack gave a 2022 year-end recap on Instagram Live and began the session with the Nigerian singer-songwriter’s soulful smash playing in the background.
Migos become most certified rap group in history
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native rappers Migos are solidifying their mark on the music industry yet again. the Recording Industry Association of America has updated new certifications. They include the six-times platinum singles, “Walk It Talk It” and “Motorsport,” five-times platinum single “Stir Fry,” three-times platinum “Narcos,”...
Watch 21 Savage Close Out 2022 Season of Amazon Music Live Concert Series
21 Savage is performing live for the last time this year. As previously announced this month, Savage is the final performer for the first season of Amazon Music Live. Hosted by 2 Chainz, Prime Video is streaming live concerts every week with new episodes livestreaming on Thursdays at 9 p.m. PT. For the New Year’s edition, Amazon Music Live is wrapping up ‘22 with 21 before we head to 2023.
ILoveMakonnen, SahBabii, Joey Trap and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
Even though all the gift rapping from Christmas is behind us, hip-hop still has time to hand-deliver one last batch of new music to finish off the year. As 2022 draws to a close, an Atlanta rap-crooner puts out his second project of the year, another rhymer repping A-Town unloads a new mixtape to counter an unfortunate leak, a California-bred spitter drops a holiday-themed EP and more.
Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Paradise' music video
K-pop star Solar released a video for "Paradise," the theme song for the DJ reality competition series "WET!: World EDM Trend."
