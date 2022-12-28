ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa walks off field after Green Bay Packers defeat the Dolphins 26-20 in an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

MIAMI — There was a time when the Miami Dolphins were one of the best teams in the NFL, leading the AFC East. Their leader was a coach of the year front-runner. Their quarterback was going great, and headed to a Pro Bowl season. Super Bowl dreams were wafting. Ah, those long-ago halcyon days, right? Nah this was a month ago. Oh how a spectacularly ill-timed four-game losing streak has turned ...
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bestodds.com

Packers vs. Vikings Player Props | Nick Muse | Week 17

The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 4:00pm EST. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 48. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

If Mike McDaniel runs the ball, the Miami Dolphins can beat the Patriots

If Mike McDaniel stops calling plays like he’s on Madden and actually runs the ball, then the Miami Dolphins have a great chance of beating the Patriots. In the month of December, the Miami Dolphins went from 8-3 trying to clinch the division to 8-7 and clawing for a wildcard spot. The starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion, other Dolphins players suffered injuries and now Miami’s playoff hopes are on life support.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Adversity is opportunity: This Dolphins mantra could most come in handy this week

At two separate entrances to the Miami Dolphins’ locker room at their practice facility, there are three team rules posted on the walls. No. 1 is “Protect the team.” No. 2 is “No excuses.” No. 3: “Be on time.” Between 2 and 3, in white lettering that stands out amid the gray that surrounds it, is an added rule — the Dolphins’ first amendment, if you will, to their team rules. “Adversity is ...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Packers' Bakhtiari appears set for return Sunday vs. Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to return to action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing three games to recover from an appendectomy. Bakhtiari practiced on a limited basis all week and wasn’t given a status on Friday’s injury report....
GREEN BAY, WI

