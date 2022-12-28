Read full article on original website
Related
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Lebanon-Express
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa walks off field after Green Bay Packers defeat the Dolphins 26-20 in an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
MIAMI — There was a time when the Miami Dolphins were one of the best teams in the NFL, leading the AFC East. Their leader was a coach of the year front-runner. Their quarterback was going great, and headed to a Pro Bowl season. Super Bowl dreams were wafting. Ah, those long-ago halcyon days, right? Nah this was a month ago. Oh how a spectacularly ill-timed four-game losing streak has turned ...
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Vikings Offense
“The (Minnesota Vikings) offense is definitely loaded with weapons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
bestodds.com
Packers vs. Vikings Player Props | Nick Muse | Week 17
The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 4:00pm EST. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 48. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
If Mike McDaniel runs the ball, the Miami Dolphins can beat the Patriots
If Mike McDaniel stops calling plays like he’s on Madden and actually runs the ball, then the Miami Dolphins have a great chance of beating the Patriots. In the month of December, the Miami Dolphins went from 8-3 trying to clinch the division to 8-7 and clawing for a wildcard spot. The starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion, other Dolphins players suffered injuries and now Miami’s playoff hopes are on life support.
Adversity is opportunity: This Dolphins mantra could most come in handy this week
At two separate entrances to the Miami Dolphins’ locker room at their practice facility, there are three team rules posted on the walls. No. 1 is “Protect the team.” No. 2 is “No excuses.” No. 3: “Be on time.” Between 2 and 3, in white lettering that stands out amid the gray that surrounds it, is an added rule — the Dolphins’ first amendment, if you will, to their team rules. “Adversity is ...
Dolphins final Week 17 injury report: 7 players up in the air vs. Patriots
The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their New Year’s Day battle with the New England Patriots. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was ruled out for the matchup. Only one player, offensive tackle Eric Fisher (calf)...
NFL slaps Packers' Allen Lazard with $10k fine for taunting, WR calls reprimand 'very contradictory'
Allen Lazard was fined by the league for taunting the three Dolphins players he knocked them to the turf during a block that sprung Aaron Jones for a touchdown.
Vikings QB who made sure he met Bart Starr wins honor named for Packers great
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an opportunity to meet Bart Starr, and he didn’t miss it. Now Cousins is this year’s recipient of the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. The award has been presented annually since 1989 to “the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and...
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 17 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers (7-8) might be two wins away from recovering from a 4-8 start and clinching a playoff berth. First things first: the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings are coming to Lambeau Field for a pivotal renewal of the rivalry. The Vikings scored the team’s only win by...
Dolphins Playoff Chances: How the Dolphins Clinch a Playoff Spot in Week 17
How the Miami Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17. The post Dolphins Playoff Chances: How the Dolphins Clinch a Playoff Spot in Week 17 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Teddy Bridgwater to start for Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa concussion
The biggest fear has come true for the Miami Dolphins, as star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won't be able to play this weekend going up against the New England Patriots. Matter of fact, we may not see Tagovailoa back on the field again this campaign. In the Week 16 loss to...
FOX Sports
Packers' Bakhtiari appears set for return Sunday vs. Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to return to action Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing three games to recover from an appendectomy. Bakhtiari practiced on a limited basis all week and wasn’t given a status on Friday’s injury report....
Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Patriots
Although 2022 is almost over, the NFL season is far from set in stone. With the Miami Dolphins set to face the New England Patriots on the road at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, it is time for some Dolphins Week 17 bold predictions as they try to stop their slide.
Comments / 0