Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAAnaheim, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
The weird and strange stories from 2022
These are not among the biggest stories of 2022, or the most-read or the subjects of best photos or videos. They’re just weird. The post The weird and strange stories from 2022 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Break room structure damaged in Disneyland blaze
Authorities today were investigating the cause of a small blaze at Disneyland this week. The blaze broke out about 3:30 a.m. Thursday in a 12-by-12-foot structure next to the New Orleans train station.
Snowy owl spotted on Orange County rooftop stuns community, draws crowd of spectators
An Orange County neighborhood surrounded by palm trees was stunned by an extremely rare sight: a snowy owl perched on a roof.
5 Santa Monica Spots to Grab a Bite For Under $15
Headed to Los Angeles's coastal haven and need to grab a delicious bite while on a budget? Here are some of the best options in town The post 5 Santa Monica Spots to Grab a Bite For Under $15 appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
‘It’s too important to let go’: Sasha Kanno brings urban farming to Long Beach at Farm Lot 59
After spending time planting trees with the grassroots organization, Wrigley is Going Green, and creating a community garden also in the Wrigley neighborhood as part of a two-year pilot project, Kanno knew she wanted to turn more toward the production side, and began scouting properties for a full-scale farm. The post ‘It’s too important to let go’: Sasha Kanno brings urban farming to Long Beach at Farm Lot 59 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach sends newborn babies home in the ultimate stocking stuffer
Christmas cheer is here along with newborn babies in stockings at the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. This year marks the 60-year tradition – for newborn babies being sent home in commemorative stockings. The stockings are given to babies born between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 – and serve as a special keepsake for the family.
foxla.com
Snowy owl spotted in Orange County
It's a rare holiday sight.. a snowy owl was seen on top of a house in Orange County. (Credit: Josh Lindsay)
momcollective.com
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
Family asks for public’s help finding calico cat taken from North Long Beach plant nursery
"I’ve cried every single day that she’s been missing," the cat's owner said. "To us, she’s more than a cat, she’s family." The post Family asks for public’s help finding calico cat taken from North Long Beach plant nursery appeared first on Long Beach Post.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
kcrw.com
Replay: Olvera Street’s legacy businesses flounder after pandemic
Valerie Hanley owns a gift shop on Olvera Street that's been in her family for 57 years. Since COVID, Hanley says business is the worst she’s ever seen. “We’re a tourist attraction. Right now, there is no tourism,” she says. “If we stay kind of where we are right now with the influx of people, I might make it through the end of the year. Maybe.”
Rol: Hand Roll Bar Heading to Fountain Valley
Rol Bar, which already operates a location in Huntington Beach, specializes in creative twists on the hand roll
KTLA.com
Officials trying to identify 2 men hospitalized in Los Angeles area
Hospital workers at Dignity Health are hoping to name two unidentified men who were found in the Los Angeles area and have remained hospitalized since before Christmas. One of the men was brought to a local hospital in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 21 after he was found on the sidewalk and experiencing seizures.
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders died from fentanyl overdose, L.A. coroner says
The cause of death of actor Tyler Sanders has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
I've lived in California's Orange County for 40 years. Here are the 8 best things to do here besides going to Disneyland.
Just a short drive from Disneyland in Anaheim, Orange County has six beach towns that boast excellent restaurants, art galleries, and shopping.
NBC Los Angeles
LAFD Fire Captain and Cancer Survivor is Inspiring Others Not to Give Up Hope
An LA city fire captain will be sitting on the "City of Hope" float at the Rose Parade on Monday. He hopes his story of survival can be a beacon for others. Matthew Gatewood recalls the moment he was diagnosed. Now 16 years later, Gatewood still feels the fear of that horrible day.
spectrumnews1.com
Torrance Rose Float Association asks for more volunteers ahead of parade
IRWINDALE, Calif. — The 2023 Tournament of Roses is just days away, but the Torrance Rose Float Association says you still have time to sign up for volunteer decorating shifts at Fiesta Parade Floats. This year, especially, the float makers say they could use extra help. Upcoming decorating days...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations
Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For January 2023
You’re going to do it. 2023 will be the year. You’re finally going to take advantage of all those free museum days your friends and family share on TikTok and IG. Sound right? If so, you came to the right list. Of course we have the usual calendar...
