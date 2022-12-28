ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

Long Beach Post

‘It’s too important to let go’: Sasha Kanno brings urban farming to Long Beach at Farm Lot 59

After spending time planting trees with the grassroots organization, Wrigley is Going Green, and creating a community garden also in the Wrigley neighborhood as part of a two-year pilot project, Kanno knew she wanted to turn more toward the production side, and began scouting properties for a full-scale farm. The post ‘It’s too important to let go’: Sasha Kanno brings urban farming to Long Beach at Farm Lot 59 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach sends newborn babies home in the ultimate stocking stuffer

Christmas cheer is here along with newborn babies in stockings at the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. This year marks the 60-year tradition – for newborn babies being sent home in commemorative stockings. The stockings are given to babies born between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 – and serve as a special keepsake for the family.
LONG BEACH, CA
momcollective.com

The Best Soups in Orange County

I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Replay: Olvera Street’s legacy businesses flounder after pandemic

Valerie Hanley owns a gift shop on Olvera Street that's been in her family for 57 years. Since COVID, Hanley says business is the worst she’s ever seen. “We’re a tourist attraction. Right now, there is no tourism,” she says. “If we stay kind of where we are right now with the influx of people, I might make it through the end of the year. Maybe.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Officials trying to identify 2 men hospitalized in Los Angeles area

Hospital workers at Dignity Health are hoping to name two unidentified men who were found in the Los Angeles area and have remained hospitalized since before Christmas. One of the men was brought to a local hospital in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 21 after he was found on the sidewalk and experiencing seizures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Torrance Rose Float Association asks for more volunteers ahead of parade

IRWINDALE, Calif. — The 2023 Tournament of Roses is just days away, but the Torrance Rose Float Association says you still have time to sign up for volunteer decorating shifts at Fiesta Parade Floats. This year, especially, the float makers say they could use extra help. Upcoming decorating days...
TORRANCE, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations

Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
LOS ANGELES, CA

