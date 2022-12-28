Read full article on original website
Quad Cities non-profits, KWQC to hold Blessing Box drive on MLK Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 is partnering with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the KWQC station, 805 Brady Street. The groups distribute Blessing...
Senior Moments: Quad Cities Plus 60 Club
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Plus 60 club promotes healthy lifestyles for anyone over 55 by providing trips, events, and activities at affordable prices to help individuals stay active. Plus 60 Information:. Address- 500 East 3rd Street in Davenport. Phone- (563) 370-4566. Website: https://qctplus60.com/
Red Cross assists with multiple fires across the QCA this week
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the past week the Red Cross has responded to eight different house fires across the QCA, according the Red Cross officials. Brian Williamsen, Red Cross Regional Communications Manager said “18 people have been provided assistance this week from those eight fires.”. To learn more...
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
New Year’s Eve at The Downtown Lounge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Ryan Burchett is the proud co-owner of Mississippi River Distilling Co. and the expanded Downtown Lounge, 318 East 2nd Street. Burchett highlights the big NYE bash (no cover charge!) planned for Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The Downtown Lounge is the place to be for elegant and delicious cocktails as the clock counts down to midnight. DTL will ring in the new year with an epic balloon drop and free prosecco toast with purchase of any cocktail.
Quad Cities’ tourism highlights of 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Residents of the Quad Cities can be proud that our community is constantly improving, changing, and moving toward the future. Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, highlights many of the exciting tourism milestones from 2022 including the Viking Cruise Lines, TBK Sports Complex expansion, and the launch of Visit Quad Cities’ Art Trail and Glass Hunt. Herrell additionally teases some of the things residents can look forward to in 2023.
Muscatine Art Center achieves accreditation
Safe and happy New Year’s Eve
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ringing in the new year has never felt so good, but for roughly 11,500 people, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, they’re spending the new year in the hospital. Before setting up fireworks at home, make sure to check local city ordinances and double...
New research shows cold makes your nose more vulnerable to winter viruses
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - New research indicates the cold is the main reason behind am increase in cold and flu cases during the winter months. Dr. Bill Langley explains how just about ten degrees colder can impact the germ-fighting cells in the nose, making a person more vulnerable to infection.
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
Block of Lucas to close January 3
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials announced Lucas Street will be closed to traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood starting Jan. 3. to Jan. 10. Westbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured north on Houser and then west on Cedar. Eastbound traffic on Lucas will be detoured south on the U.S. 61 Bypass to Hershey then east to Houser, stated a media release from the City of Muscatine.
How to style and care for favorite, trending houseplants
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -After the holiday season, many of us clear out the flash, sparkle and clutter and want to create a more streamlined, peaceful space. Houseplants are a wonderful way to enhance these homemaking goals. (ATTACH Video Playlist of both interviews!) Kate Terrell from Wallace’s Garden Center shares tips...
Are you experiencing a friendship recession?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Despite all of our social media “friendships” and followers, many of us are not forming face-to-face, real-life friendships. This trend has led to what some experts call a friendship recession. Florence Ann Romano is an advocate for “building your village”. She wrote a book titled...
Wild Cherry Spoon Co.
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Here’s a Moline company that absolutely wowed the Chicago Christkindlmarkt so much that a store may open in that area soon. Plus--one of the products was featured in the Wall Street Journal!. Tim McGuire, founder and artisan for Wild Cherry Spoon Co., discusses his business story...
Bald Eagle Days to return to QCCA Expo Center in January
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Bald Eagle Days will return to the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8. The event will include shows called “Big Run Wolf Ranch” and “Wild Bird Sanctuary” and will feature vendors, displays, bald eagles, and free parking, according to a media release from Ad Farm QC.
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January
More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
Downtown Rock Island supports Blue Cat Brewing Co. Thursday and Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Downtown Rock Island is supporting Blue Cat Brewing as they prepare to close their restaurant. Thursday, Downtown Rock Island posted to their Facebook page saying “Our friends at Blue Cat Brewing Co. are going through a tough time due to staffing challenges and flooding damage to their building and will be temporarily closing Jan. 1. We know the community is eager to support them and here’s one fun way to do that this Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30 only.”
Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
Closet 2 Closet helps kids in need
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Closet 2 Closet in Rock Island is a local non-profit that provides clothes to children in our community that need it most. Lightly-worn or new all-season clothing, accessories, and hygiene items for ages infants through 20 years old are offered. Liam Haskill, co-founder and president, Closet 2...
