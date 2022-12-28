ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Utah's Sneaky Class, Gamecocks on the Rise, Christian Bentancur

By Mike Farrell
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QppIl_0jwp8kFM00

In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he determines if the Utes have the best under-the-radar class...

In today’s Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition — I look at three big recent topics from the recruiting trail and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. Utah has the sneaky best class in 2023 so far.

Farrell’s take: FACT

I’ve never seen Utah put together a top 25 class, but they have now in arguably the most competitive recruiting landscape we have ever seen with NIL. It started kind of slowly but every commitment since Thanksgiving has been a four-star in my personal rankings. That’s seven straight commitments. Watch out for the Utes if recruiting keeps this pace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUU0C_0jwp8kFM00
2023 four-star cornerback Dijon Stanley from Granada Hills, CA (Granada Hills)

si.com

2. I like where the Gamecocks are headed over the Vols.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

But it’s close. The reason I bring this up is because I feel the Gamecocks are headed in the right direction under Shane Beamer but they have an issue — Georgia owns their division, Tennessee is better when healthy and had a better recruiting class and when divisions are gone the Vols are better equipped right now to compete. This is a closer debate than people think however.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOiUe_0jwp8kFM00
Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer encourages the crowd against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.

© Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

3. TE Christian Bentacur will choose Ohio State.

Farrell’s take: FACT

This isn’t a slam dunk as the Illinois 2024 4 star has Ohio State , Clemson and Oregon as his final three heading into his Jan. 13 decision but logic tells me Ryan Day wins this one. Despite the local ties and the loss of OC and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson, the familiarity here is key. He’s been to Ohio State a half a dozen times and was blown away at the opener against Notre Dame. The Ducks got the last visit and wouldn’t be a stunner but give me OSU here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PW4Lx_0jwp8kFM00
2024 four-star tight end Christian Bentancur, Marian Central Catholic, Chicago, IL

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Predicts Blowout In Georgia-Ohio State Game

No. 1 Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State in this year's Peach Bowl game. ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will get the job done far easier than that. Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanBuzz

Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife is the Daughter of an SEC Quarterback Legend

Lane Kiffin is easily the most entertaining head coach in the Southeastern Conference since he took over at Ole Miss. There are so many reasons the "Lane Train" has been both loved and hated in college football. He's blasted everyone and everything in tweets on social media. He once nailed a hilarious Saban impression after winning two national championships as an assistant coach at University of Alabama. No one knows what the 47-year-old is going to say or do next.
OXFORD, MS
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'

Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
479
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy