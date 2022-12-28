ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated Swim

7 Must-Have Winter Skincare Products for a Hydrated, Fresh Face

By Cara O’Bleness
Sports Illustrated Swim
Sports Illustrated Swim
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3BPO_0jwp8fpj00

Follow these tips for glowing skin when the temperatures drop.

Woman applying skincare.

Dima Sidelnikov/Getty Images

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Winter is in full swing, and let’s face it—your skincare routine could use a serious seasonal overhaul. Plummeting temperatures and dry air can wreak havoc on your skin, so if you’ve noticed that the skin on your face, hands and body is drier than usual this time of year, you’re not alone.

In order to learn more about the ideal winter skincare routine, we chatted with Dr. Lara Devgan, MD, MPH, FACS , a board-certified plastic surgeon based in New York City. Here’s what she had to say about the perfect morning and evening skincare routine for colder months, as well as recommended products from her medical-grade skincare line to combat dryness.

Why change your skincare routine in the winter?

It may seem obvious, but cold air zaps moisture from your skin. Adding hydrating products to your winter skincare routine is essential.

“From cold temperatures to wind to dry indoor heat, our skin is constantly adapting to changing environments in the winter,” Dr. Devgan says. “These inconsistencies can cause irritation, dryness, dullness and flaking. It is best to focus on ultra-hydrating products and avoid harsh and drying ingredients such as salicylic acid and glycolic acid.”

Specifically, she recommends using products with ultra-hydrating ingredients like mixed-molecular weight hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, niacin and squalene.

The ideal morning skincare routine for winter

Your a.m. winter skincare routine can consist of three main products after cleansing, according to Dr. Devgan—a hyaluronic acid, eye cream and moisturizer.

Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty Hyaluronic Serum , $245 ( sephora.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CaKuE_0jwp8fpj00

Sephora

Not only will this hyaluronic acid boost hydration, but it also promises to improve the firmness of your skin.

Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty Peptide Eye Cream , $215 ( sephora.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X66sU_0jwp8fpj00

Sephora

The combination of peptides and vitamins in this eye cream will help firm and brighten the under-eye area.

Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty SPF 44 BB Cream , $145 ( saksfifthavenue.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFzw1_0jwp8fpj00

Saks Fifth Avenue

“I highly recommend SPF every day, even when it's gloomy,” Dr. Devgan says. “SPF is necessary 365 days a year!”

The ideal evening skincare routine for winter

At night, Dr. Devgan advises applying a moisture-rich vitamin C serum after cleansing, then a thin layer of retinol/bakuchiol serum on top. As a final step, lock in moisture with a night cream and wake up to plump, hydrated skin.

As an optional measure, try incorporating an exfoliating scrub into your routine two to three times per week.

Dr. Lara Devgan Vitamin C+B+E Ferulic Serum , $145 ( sephora.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e88VG_0jwp8fpj00

Sephora

This lightweight serum is packed with antioxidants that can help boost natural collagen production for improved firmness and elasticity.

Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty Retinol+Bakuchiol Serum , $300 ( sephora.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1fIa_0jwp8fpj00

Sephora

“Most retinol products on the market tend to be drying and irritating, but our bakuchiol-infused serum is antioxidant-rich with a silky texture,” Dr. Devgan says. “Your skin will feel so soft after application!”

Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty Resveratrol Night Cream , $220 ( saksfifthavenue.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnWSv_0jwp8fpj00

Saks Fifth Avenue

Use this antioxidant-rich night cream to “lock in dewy moisture” to leave your skin soft and smooth in the morning.

Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty Microdermabrasion Scrub , $65 ( sephora.com )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lyttw_0jwp8fpj00

Sephora

“I also recommend exfoliating... to slough off dead and flaking skin,” Dr. Devgan says. “This will optimize product absorption.”

A bonus tip for hydrated skin during the winter

In addition to revamping your skincare routine for the season, what’s the absolute best way to fight the winter chill and stay hydrated from the inside out?

“Drinking lots of water and getting adequate sleep,” Dr. Devgan says.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness

With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
shefinds

This Is The Best Lip Balm To Soothe Dry, Cracked Lips, According To A Dermatologist

Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
shefinds

2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin

There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
Women's Health

Amazon Overstock Outlet: 36 Best Secret Deals Right Now

BARGAIN HUNTING is not what it used to be. These days most sales are presented to us front and center, thus eliminating the need to do the digging for ourselves. It's more convenient, sure, but what about those of us who like to dig? I, for one, am a bargain hunter by heart, and if there's one thing I've learned over the years it's that the best deals are sometimes the ones you have to roll up your sleeves for. What's great is you can do some digital digging right at this very moment thanks to Amazon's Overstock Outlet.
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
Sports Illustrated Swim

Sports Illustrated Swim

New York, NY
465
Followers
122
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

SI Swim is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, and travel. Stay up to date on all the latest happenings from the diverse group of talent featured in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, as well as partner news and exclusive annual issue related announcements.

 https://swimsuit.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy