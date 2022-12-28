Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHIZ
Chicken Wings Sent Over Hillside Following Crash
No one was injured Friday morning when authorities said a semi-truck and tractor trailer hit the end of a barrier wall in a construction zone. The accident happened on Interstate 70 East near the 153 mile marker around 7:50AM. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said the semi, driven by 26-year-old Rahul Kumar, was hauling frozen chicken wings.
Turbo Car Wash eyes northwest Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new car wash could come to the former PNC building at Bethel and Sawmill roads in northwest Columbus. Turbo Wash owner and founder Nicholas Lacaillade said he is working now with the local civic association and neighbors to turn the bank site at 22510 Bethel Road into a […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware Counties in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in 2022 went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
WSYX ABC6
Troubles at John Glenn International Airport leave holiday travelers stranded
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delays, cancellations, missing luggage, and more. Travelers at John Glenn International Airport are frustrated and fed up with the issues they're facing. "It has been nothing but a nightmare," traveler Ray Zanon said. It's one problem after the next for Zanon's family, who was trying...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Simulated automatic rifle causes scare in Massieville overnight
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man with a simulated automatic rifle caused a scare early Friday morning in Ross County. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor Road in Massieville when an off-duty firefighter for Franklin Township called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person walking down the road. The fireman told dispatchers that the man walking was wearing only a hockey jersey and had what appeared to be an automatic rifle.
WHIZ
Garden Road Fire Damages Home
The Red Cross is assisting a Zanesville family after a fire in their home Thursday morning. The fire took place just before 8am at 921 Garden Road. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hunt at Falls Township Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen. “The origin of the fire was...
What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell. It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and […]
WHIZ
ZPD investigates robbery at Park National Bank on Maysville Pike
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville Police are investigating a robbery at the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Chris Rice said the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note. He said the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle semi fire at a Fayette Co. truck stop
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a tractor-trailer fire at the Flying J Travel Center along Route 41 in Fayette County. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and authorities say the driver of the semi could not confirm what he was hauling. The fire started in the engine compartment and quickly spread to the cab of the truck and fuel tanks.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Man Cuts Catalytic Converters off Vehicles Parked at Head Start
Hocking – Logan Police department is asking for help in the ID of a man who stole two catalytic converters from vehicles in the local Head Start parking lot. According to Police, on December 16th, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, an unknown male subject entered the property of Logan Head Start and the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank on Norwood Avenue and cut the catalytic converters off 2 vehicles parked at the location.
iheart.com
Columbus' Eastland Mall to Close Permanently Saturday, Dec. 31st
The Eastland Mall in Columbus is closing its doors this week after 54 years of operation. The Eastland Mall opened along Hamilton Road on the eastside of the city on Valentine's Day back in 1968. The shopping mall was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes.
cityscenecolumbus.com
American Nitrile chooses Grove City for manufacturing plant
Just a few years ago, the acronym “PPE” wasn’t a household phrase. But today, following the pandemic and subsequent shortage of protective equipment, a local man and his company are on track to break records worldwide in the PPE manufacturing industry. In mid-November 2022, the first production...
'The ceiling fell in': Residents of Wedgewood Village Apartments plead for help after pipes burst in record cold
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside an apartment at Wedgewood Village Apartments in Columbus sits a pile of presents wrapped and ready, but now ruined. They are soaked and covered in debris. “It's very discouraging,” said the resident, who wanted to remain anonymous. She explained what happened as a nightmare...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to one-vehicle accident on Route 35
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews are responding to a one-vehicle accident on Route 35 in the westbound lane. The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, approximately 5 miles outside of Chillicothe. Dispatchers have reported that one person may be unconscious. Details about the cause of the...
Rental property shootings draw neighborhood concerns; city responds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police say they are now searching for two shooters after Tuesday morning’s rental property shooting in the 900 block of Bellows in Franklinton that sent five teenagers in the hospital. The Department of Public Safety said the address had a short-term...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
iheart.com
Londonderry Drivers Injured in Crash with Vinton County Trash Truck
The Highway Patrol reports a three vehicle, serious injury crash with a trash truck in Vinton County from about 4:30 afternoon Wednesday. They say 29-year-old Damian Hunt of Londonderry had stopped a 2021 Freightliner waste collection truck on US50 in the vicinity of Allensville to collect trash. 76-year-old Ronald Stansberry of Londonderry was westbound in a 2007 Ford Five Hundred when he failed to assure clear distance and struck the rear of the trash truck.
Hilliard teen who died of flu was a ‘bright spirit,’ loved ones say
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Abbie Hauler was a helper, an artist and incredibly supportive friend and sibling. Her mother said the first thing you’d notice when Abbie walked in the room was her smile. The second thing you’d notice were her big, bright eyes. “She was just a bright girl, just a very bright spirit, […]
a-z-animals.com
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three-vehicle crash on Route 50 leaves one seriously injured
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On Tuesday afternoon, a three-vehicle crash occurred on Route 50 in Richland Township, Vinton County. Troopers from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the scene at around 4:36 PM. According to the investigation, 76-year-old Ronald Stansberry of Londonderry, Ohio...
