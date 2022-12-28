Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Syracuse
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In Sennett
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter Falls
CNY’s best drinks of 2022: Our food writers pick their favorites
Syracuse, N.Y. — Our food writers usually start their visit to restaurants we ultimately review with a trip to the bar. Jared Paventi, Danielle Benjamin and Charlie Miller will preface their meals with a craft beer, a house specialty cocktail or glass of fine wine. After all, it’s all part of the experience.
No restaurants fail health inspection: December 11-17
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 11 to December 17. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. American Legion...
Hundreds of cats across CNY in need of a home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of cats throughout Central New York are living on the streets. Its a never ending cycle, but you can help create change. The Central New York Cat Coalition says the need is even greater compared to last year. “Part of that is a lot of people are being evicted right […]
Syracuse’s balloon man gave up his 45-year balloon business. Then, he just kept giving
Joe Walker sat at a table in the back of The Gem Diner on a snowy Thursday in December, near a Christmas tree with a big white bow on top. He knew the image he cut, with his white beard and light blue eyes. “I get asked to do Santa...
House of the Week: Owners would ‘love to see’ a young family purchase their Oneida home
ONEIDA, N.Y. – The beautiful brick Center-Hall Colonial at 369 Genesee Street in Oneida makes an impression. It certainly made one on Kelly Reginelli and her husband Frank.
Parents are spending time exploring CNY with kids over winter vacation
Syracuse, N.Y. — Most schools in the CNY area are halfway through their holiday break and families are trying to keep their kids busy. Ice skating or enjoying the Museum of Science and Technology are just a few ways children are enjoying their week off from school. A Central New York native that now lives in Orlando is visiting her mom, and she didn't forget about all the attractions to do while visiting Syracuse.
Go Inside Central New York School That’s Been Abandoned Over 30 Years
Go inside an abandoned elementary school in Herkimer, New York that closed in the early 90s. Dan Laroe of Northeastern Abandoned Exploration toured the school; a place students once went to learn that now sits littered with memories and decay. A few desks, chairs, and lockers are still left behind. There's even a chalkboard with students' names that's been left untouched for more than 20 years.
Disney on Ice shows underway at the War Memorial
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Disney on Ice is back in Syracuse for five days only!. Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial hosts Disney On Ice: "Let’s Celebrate!" The show includes 50 of your favorite Disney characters performing world-class ice skating. Find showtimes below:. Dec 29, 2022: 4...
Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York
Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
County Recycling Center: ‘Do not put glass’ in recycling totes
The Cortland County Recycling Center is asking county residents to not put glass in recycling totes, according to a notice. Glass can now be disposed of in trash bins or brought to the county recycling center on Pendleton Street. The notice stated that the recycling center has an alternative use for glass.
Hancock Airport's therapy dog program seeks to ease travelers' stress
Syracuse, N.Y. — If you're someone who gets stressed when flying the Syracuse airport has a program aimed at helping ease that stress. The airport's Pets Easing Travelers (PET) program brings specially-trained pet therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers to Hancock Airport three days a week to greet travelers.
The Year in Pictures: The captured moments of 2022 from The Ithaca Voice
ITHACA, N.Y.—There’s no telling what will happen in 2023. But some say the best way to predict the future is to gaze upon the past. Thus, here are 50 or so images from the last year in Ithaca to gaze upon. After a year of wonderful weather, will...
Local businesses are preparing for the big crowds on New Year's Eve
Syracuse, N.Y. — Big crowds are expected to come out and celebrate the new year, and some local businesses are already preparing for their New Year's Eve celebration. With less than five days until the start of 2023, local businesses like Sharkey’s in Liverpool, are expecting to see hundreds of neighbors come out and celebrate with them.
4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains
If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
Amazon truck forced to turn around on Onondaga Lake Parkway Friday
SALINA, N.Y. — Another truck crash into the Onondaga Parkway Bridge was avoided Friday as police were able to intervene and make the Amazon truck turn around. There have been multiple incidents where trucks have crashed into the infamous parkway bridge that boasts only a 10’ 9” clearance.
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
Local law enforcement and businesses prepare for New Year's Eve celebrations
Syracuse, N.Y. — New Year's Eve is on a weekend this year which means a lot of big parties in Downtown Syracuse. While there will be a lot of people out downtown Saturday night, Syracuse Police say it is what happens when people leave downtown that they are always worried about.
Restaurant inspections: No failures; 39 satisfactory; 3 correct previous violations
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Dec. 11 to 17:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl
New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
Michelle M. Ingleston – December 22, 2022 Featured
Michelle M. Ingleston, 61, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 22, 2022, at her home. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of Charlotte Haynes Cahill of Scriba and the late Robert Cahill and had attended Oswego schools. She was a cook at the Cabaret for many years.
