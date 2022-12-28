Suns star Devin Booker out for at least 4 weeks with groin strain

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain, the team announced on Wednesday.

He will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The guard played for four minutes in a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas day.

