Phoenix, AZ

Suns star Devin Booker out for at least 4 weeks with groin strain

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain, the team announced on Wednesday.

He will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The guard played for four minutes in a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas day.

PHOENIX, AZ
PHOENIX, AZ
PHOENIX, AZ
DALLAS, TX
