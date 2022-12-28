Here are some of this year's most-read business stories from Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle

Read full article on original website
Here are the latest details on six ongoing transportation projects in Plano
Find details on these six ongoing transportation projects in Plano. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking for information on transportation projects throughout the city? Avoid the traffic and plan detours using this guide to ongoing construction work in Plano. See a list of the projects below. Ongoing projects:. 1. Spring Creek Parkway...
New Year’s Eve to-do list for Grapevine, surrounding area
Hands holding fireworks against Christmas lights in a dark room. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock). The Dallas-Fort Worth area has a variety of events to ring in 2023, including some for the younger crowd. Dec. 31. Lava Cantina, The Colony. Infinite Journey—the Music of Journey provides the live entertainment for...
Mark your calendar: 5 upcoming events in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth
Children can read books to dogs at the Keller Public Library. (Courtesy Keller Public Library) Here are 5 upcoming events in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth you don't want to miss. Dec. 31: Celebrate the new year. Head to The Pour Shack for the Rockin’ New Year’s Eve party....
Flower Mound, Highland Village residents can now dispose of Christmas trees for free
Flower Mound and Highland Village residents can dispose of their Christmas trees for free. (Courtesy Pexels) Flower Mound and Highland Village are offering free tree disposal to residents. Flower Mound Parks and Recreation is offering free Christmas tree recycling from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. now through Jan. 8 at Gerault Park,...
Best of 2022: Meat U Anywhere, Tio Carlos and more dining features from Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth
The St. Louis Cut Ribs are $21 per pound at Meat U Anywhere Trophy Club. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Keller-Roanoke-Northeast Fort Worth edition of Community Impact Newspaper in 2022. Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador...
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
Best of 2022: Stranger Things comes to Grapevine Mills and more top news stories from Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
The Stranger Things Store will let visitors immerse themselves in the show's iconic locations. (Courtesy Stranger Things Store) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Stranger Things Store to open in Grapevine Mills.
Highland Village council approves splash pad fence funding
The splash pad will be protected with a fence. (Courtesy city of Highland Village) Highland Village City Council approved an agreement to add a fence around the splash pad at Doubletree Ranch Park during a Dec. 13 meeting. The approval also included the replacement of some sections of the existing...
Best of 2022: Santa's Village moves; Wildflower lineup released and more top news stories in Richardson
Richardson residents enjoy a performance of Collective Soul during the first night of the Wildflower Festival. (Jackson King/Community Impact ) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Richardson in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Santa's Village moving to Huffhines Park in Richardson this...
The Halal Guys to celebrate grand opening of Frisco location with giveaways
The Halal Guys will occupy a 1,500 square foot suite in the Shoppes at Eldorado development also featuring Crumbl Cookies and Pie Tap. (Courtesy The Halal Guys) The Halal Guys plan to hold a grand opening celebration for its Frisco location on Dec. 29 and 30. The restaurant, located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, is an international chain known for serving chicken, gyros and falafel platters, according to its website. The Frisco location is the latest store owned and operated by experienced franchisee and North Dallas area developer, Shezad Jiwani. Jiwani owns and operates the locations in Plano, Carrollton and Southlake and now Frisco.
Best of 2022: Dallas ISD discusses academic calendars, short-term rental regulations and more top news stories in Lake Highlands, Lakewood
Woodrow Wilson High School is among the Dallas ISD schools to have adopted the base calendar for the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Lake Highlands and Lakewood in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Dallas ISD...
Plano Parks and Recreation to host hiring events for summer positions
Plano Parks and Recreation is looking to fill part-time and seasonal positions for the summer. (Courtesy Plano Parks and Recreation) Plano Parks and Recreation will host two hiring events this year at Carpenter Park Recreation Center for part-time and seasonal positions. The first hiring event takes place on Jan. 7...
North Texas PGA moves into office with plans for spring grand opening
The finishing touches are still being put on the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Northern Texas Professional Golfers’ Association is getting settled into a new office building in Frisco after moving in on December 7. The building located on the PGA Frisco campus is named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. The 7,000-square-foot facility will provide 19 offices, two conference rooms, an intern workspace, a break room, showers, lockers and storage for Section and Foundation staff, according to previous Community Impact reporting.
Best of 2022: Resident Taqueria, RM 12:20 Bistro and more dining features from Lake Highlands and Lakewood
Mixed Mushroom Taco ($6) includes Cotija cheese, almonds and almond salsa. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Lake Highlands-Lakewood edition of Community Impact in 2022. With years of experience working for Lakewood Brewing Co. under his belt, Dallas resident Craig Bradley had...
Road work at SH 170 continues through January
Westbound vehicles leaving Hwy. 114 to SH 170 have to take the Parish Lane exit and continue on the frontage road through Roanoke Road. (Community Impact) Road work on SH 170 will continue through the end of January 2023, though a final date is not available, according to TxDOT officials.
Fowling Warehouse brings new venue, game to Plano
The new sport combines football and bowling into a game called fowling, which rhymes with bowling. (Courtesy Fowling Warehouse DFW) Fowling Warehouse opened on Dec. 21 in Plano, according to a press release from the company. The venue is located at 1714 14th St., Plano. Fowling Warehouse offers several lanes to play its unique sport of “fowling,” a combination of football and bowling. Fowling Warehouse also has two bars and a large food menu that includes sandwiches, tacos, salads and more. The Plano location can also be reserved for events. 972-850-3695.
Shell Shack announces date for Lake Highlands restaurant opening
Shell Shack is opening its second Dallas location Jan. 9 at 6770 Abrams Road in the Creekside Shopping Center. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is opening its second location in Dallas Jan. 9 at the Creekside Shopping Center. The seafood restaurant will be located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas at 6770 Abrams Road, Ste. 180. Shell Shack offers a seafood menu with crab, shrimp and crawfish dishes in a casual dining atmosphere. The company first opened in 2013 and has multiple locations in Texas. 844-588-2722.
Lewisville recognized as boomtown, diverse city
Two studies recognized Lewisville as a desirable place to live. (Community Impact file photo) Lewisville has been recognized in two recent studies as a desirable place to live. The city ranked 10th in Filterbuy’s “Best small cities to move to for diversity” list. The Alabama-based home air quality retail company...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
fwtx.com
Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’
What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
