Highland Village, TX

Here are some of this year's most-read business stories from Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle

By Samantha Douty
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Meat U Anywhere, Tio Carlos and more dining features from Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth

The St. Louis Cut Ribs are $21 per pound at Meat U Anywhere Trophy Club. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Keller-Roanoke-Northeast Fort Worth edition of Community Impact Newspaper in 2022. Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador...
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Stranger Things comes to Grapevine Mills and more top news stories from Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

The Stranger Things Store will let visitors immerse themselves in the show's iconic locations. (Courtesy Stranger Things Store) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Stranger Things Store to open in Grapevine Mills.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Santa's Village moves; Wildflower lineup released and more top news stories in Richardson

Richardson residents enjoy a performance of Collective Soul during the first night of the Wildflower Festival. (Jackson King/Community Impact ) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Richardson in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Santa's Village moving to Huffhines Park in Richardson this...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Halal Guys to celebrate grand opening of Frisco location with giveaways

The Halal Guys will occupy a 1,500 square foot suite in the Shoppes at Eldorado development also featuring Crumbl Cookies and Pie Tap. (Courtesy The Halal Guys) The Halal Guys plan to hold a grand opening celebration for its Frisco location on Dec. 29 and 30. The restaurant, located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, is an international chain known for serving chicken, gyros and falafel platters, according to its website. The Frisco location is the latest store owned and operated by experienced franchisee and North Dallas area developer, Shezad Jiwani. Jiwani owns and operates the locations in Plano, Carrollton and Southlake and now Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Dallas ISD discusses academic calendars, short-term rental regulations and more top news stories in Lake Highlands, Lakewood

Woodrow Wilson High School is among the Dallas ISD schools to have adopted the base calendar for the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Lake Highlands and Lakewood in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Dallas ISD...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas PGA moves into office with plans for spring grand opening

The finishing touches are still being put on the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Northern Texas Professional Golfers’ Association is getting settled into a new office building in Frisco after moving in on December 7. The building located on the PGA Frisco campus is named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. The 7,000-square-foot facility will provide 19 offices, two conference rooms, an intern workspace, a break room, showers, lockers and storage for Section and Foundation staff, according to previous Community Impact reporting.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Resident Taqueria, RM 12:20 Bistro and more dining features from Lake Highlands and Lakewood

Mixed Mushroom Taco ($6) includes Cotija cheese, almonds and almond salsa. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Lake Highlands-Lakewood edition of Community Impact in 2022. With years of experience working for Lakewood Brewing Co. under his belt, Dallas resident Craig Bradley had...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fowling Warehouse brings new venue, game to Plano

The new sport combines football and bowling into a game called fowling, which rhymes with bowling. (Courtesy Fowling Warehouse DFW) Fowling Warehouse opened on Dec. 21 in Plano, according to a press release from the company. The venue is located at 1714 14th St., Plano. Fowling Warehouse offers several lanes to play its unique sport of “fowling,” a combination of football and bowling. Fowling Warehouse also has two bars and a large food menu that includes sandwiches, tacos, salads and more. The Plano location can also be reserved for events. 972-850-3695.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Shell Shack announces date for Lake Highlands restaurant opening

Shell Shack is opening its second Dallas location Jan. 9 at 6770 Abrams Road in the Creekside Shopping Center. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is opening its second location in Dallas Jan. 9 at the Creekside Shopping Center. The seafood restaurant will be located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas at 6770 Abrams Road, Ste. 180. Shell Shack offers a seafood menu with crab, shrimp and crawfish dishes in a casual dining atmosphere. The company first opened in 2013 and has multiple locations in Texas. 844-588-2722.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’

What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
ARLINGTON, TX
