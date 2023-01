After two Covid-devastated years, 2022 proved to be a most welcome return-to-almost-normal as far as the local music scene was concerned. There was plenty of local music to be had, some notable local appearances by national artists, and the continued evolution of the superb music scene we are blessed to have here in Nippertown. Our scene continues to punch way, way above its weight class, and that is directly attributable to the immensely talented and passionate artists, venues, promoters, and fans.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO