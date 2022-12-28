ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

sciotopost.com

Breaking – SWAT Situation in Stoutsville

Stoutsville – Fairfield sheriff department is surrounding a home in Stoutsville on Main Street in the area of 11000 block around 430 pm. Around a half dozen, law enforcement vehicles are on the scene during this situation. A representative would not give me any information as it was an ongoing investigation. While on scene, SWAT arrived and broke down the door of the garage located in the back of 11600 main street. One person Bruce McFarland was arrested and taken into custody. He claimed during the arrest that he had health issues and the local EMS responded to the scene to check him out.
STOUTSVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Dayton shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
DAYTON, OH
Record-Herald

OSHP: Fatal crash under investigation

GREENE COUNTY — A fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 71 near the Fayette County line is under investigation by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Just before 9 a.m. Thursday on I-71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County, a 2020 Kenworth...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH
wktn.com

Marion Woman Killed in Green County Crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, single fatality crash. The crash occurred today, December 29, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., on southbound Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination,...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Gambling bank robbery suspect arrested

LEWISBURG — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Lewisburg branch of LCNB Bank, located on South Commerce Street in the village, was robbed, and two weeks later, the suspect was arrested after being located in Cincinnati. At approximately 11:58 a.m. “a male subject entered the bank, handed a note to...
LEWISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man facing charges for deadly Dayton hit-and-run

DAYTON — A Trotwood man is now facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Dayton woman over the summer. Jonathan Chambers, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court records.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: Woman dead, juvenile injured after three-vehicle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died and a juvenile was injured after a three-vehicle crash in Green County Thursday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 8:51 a.m. when a woman driving a tractor-trailer on I-71 hit a Honda Civic, driver by 40-year-old Tiffany Miller. The crash caused Miller's car to then hit another tractor-trailer.
GREENE COUNTY, OH

