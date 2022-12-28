Read full article on original website
Related
Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of new phone scam
Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new phone scam. The dispatch center received a call from a citizen claiming that she had received a phone call from a person claiming they were an actual Sergeant with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office social media page.
Ohio Highway Patrol asks public’s help in finding dangerous escapee from mental hospital
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a dangerous escapee. On December 29, Jacob D. Davidson escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital located at 2200 West Broad Street in Columbus. Davidson, 38, is described as a white male with blue eyes, 5’11” tall and 210 pounds. […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – SWAT Situation in Stoutsville
Stoutsville – Fairfield sheriff department is surrounding a home in Stoutsville on Main Street in the area of 11000 block around 430 pm. Around a half dozen, law enforcement vehicles are on the scene during this situation. A representative would not give me any information as it was an ongoing investigation. While on scene, SWAT arrived and broke down the door of the garage located in the back of 11600 main street. One person Bruce McFarland was arrested and taken into custody. He claimed during the arrest that he had health issues and the local EMS responded to the scene to check him out.
Officers find loaded handgun, drugs during routine traffic stop
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Miami Township police officers conducted a traffic stop that resulted in a man getting booked into Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday. On Dec. 27th, Marcellus Copeland was pulled over by Miami Township police officers on routine patrol, according to the Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio Police Department social media page.
18 arrested in Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
The Task Force says the month-long investigation "Operation Silent Night" led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on allegations that drugs, guns and stolen property were being brought into Scioto, Ross and Pike counties to be sold.
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Former Piketon Officer Indicted for Theft in Office and Impersonation of a Officer
PIKE – Assistant Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Michael A. Davis reports that during the November 18 Grand Jury, a seven-count indictment was returned by a Pike County Grand Jury involving:. Cassandra Meinert Waverly, Ohio Indictments for:. Theft in Office: R.C. 2921.41(A)(1) – Felony 5. Theft: R.C. 2913.02(A)(3) Misd...
Man killed in Dayton shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
Dayton police warn against ‘celebratory’ gunfire on New Year’s Eve
DAYTON — As New Year’s Eve approaches, the Dayton Police Department is warning residents of the dangers of “celebratory” gunfire. The police department has recieved reports of property damage, such as cars, houses, or businesses struck, as well as individuals injured, a spokesperson for Dayton police said.
Record-Herald
OSHP: Fatal crash under investigation
GREENE COUNTY — A fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 71 near the Fayette County line is under investigation by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Just before 9 a.m. Thursday on I-71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County, a 2020 Kenworth...
Fox 19
Ahead of suspect’s court hearing, a look back at the disappearance and death of Paige Johnson
NORTHERN KENTUCKY/CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - In January, the suspect facing charges in connection to the death of a Northern Kentucky teen will appear in court once again. Paige Johnson was 17 when she disappeared in late September 2010. The young mother vanished after leaving her home in Florence, causing her mother Donna Johnson to feel heartbroken and devastated.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several Chillicothe top officials named personally in new lawsuit filing by city officer
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — An amended federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Chillicothe, the city’s police department (CPD), the town’s mayor, police chief, three police captains, a former police chief, and the city’s safety director alleging racism and retaliation against minority police officers. The...
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash on I-71 in Greene County identified
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE: 2:10 p.m. A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving two semis in Greene County Thursday morning. Troopers were called to respond to a crash that happened shortly before 9 a.m. on southbound I-71 in Jefferson Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Fox 19
Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
Police: Search for man missing nearly 1 month includes Rumpke landfill
The search for a 72-year-old man with autism, missing since early December, pivoted at some point to a Rumpke landfill, according to Pierce Township police.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
wktn.com
Marion Woman Killed in Green County Crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, single fatality crash. The crash occurred today, December 29, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., on southbound Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination,...
Eaton Register Herald
Gambling bank robbery suspect arrested
LEWISBURG — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Lewisburg branch of LCNB Bank, located on South Commerce Street in the village, was robbed, and two weeks later, the suspect was arrested after being located in Cincinnati. At approximately 11:58 a.m. “a male subject entered the bank, handed a note to...
Fox 19
3 people hospitalized after crash in Clermont County, troopers say
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clermont County early Thursday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say they got the call about a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 52 and Nine Mile Road around 4:40 a.m. A pickup truck was...
Man facing charges for deadly Dayton hit-and-run
DAYTON — A Trotwood man is now facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Dayton woman over the summer. Jonathan Chambers, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court records.
WLWT 5
OSP: Woman dead, juvenile injured after three-vehicle crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died and a juvenile was injured after a three-vehicle crash in Green County Thursday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 8:51 a.m. when a woman driving a tractor-trailer on I-71 hit a Honda Civic, driver by 40-year-old Tiffany Miller. The crash caused Miller's car to then hit another tractor-trailer.
Comments / 0