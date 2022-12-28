ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney Daily News

SAAT extends a helping hand

SIDNEY — The Sidney Addict Assistant Team (SAAT) through the Sidney Police Department works to help addicts in the area that are working through recovery or would like to begin their recovery journey. The SAAT was started in 2016 when the opiate pandemic started to get out of control...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

CBC-CTS to sponsor Rose Bowl Parade Donate Life float

DAYTON – Community Blood Center-Community Tissue Services will sponsor the Donate Life Rose Parade float in Pasadena on Jan. 2, 2023. The Donate Life float is part of a national campaign to help share the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation with millions of people who either visit Pasadena or tune in to watch the Rose Parade every year from across the nation and around the world.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Donate in memory of Chelsea Lukey

BOTKINS — Join the mission of strengthening the winter blood supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by making a blood donation at the eighth annual Chelsea Lukey Memorial Blood Drive Monday, Jan. 2, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins.
BOTKINS, OH
beckersdental.com

Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
CELINA, OH
WDTN

Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Miami County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings

Miami County is one of 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Like other counties, Miami County received state funds to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones. Miami County received over $388,000 to accomplish this goal. To determine what...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood

After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
TROTWOOD, OH
Sidney Daily News

Monnier Engineering Scholarship established

SIDNEY — Shelby County high school seniors dreaming of an engineering career may seek a scholarship from the recently established Ken and Mary Beth Monnier Engineering Scholarship Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County. “The satisfaction we found with careers in engineering and knowing that this field...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Uniopolis woman joins Ohio’s Saved by the Belt’ Club

WAPAKONETA— Uniopolis resident Belinda Boop joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on U.S. 33 in Auglaize County on Sept. 26. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. John D. Westerfield, Wapakoneta Post commander,...
UNIOPOLIS, OH
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
dayton.com

4 food-based businesses coming soon to Dayton Arcade

This year has been filled with lots of new restaurant and business news with several stories focusing on the Dayton Arcade. Megan Dunn Peters, arcade community manager for Cross Street Partners, said in November they have leased the vast majority of the South Arcade, which includes first floor restaurant and food-based retail space. She said this totals around 20,000-square-feet with more operators to be announced.
DAYTON, OH

