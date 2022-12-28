Read full article on original website
Related
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
Yung Miami Says Diddy’s Baby Announcement Was Old News Because He Told Her ‘Before October’
Yung Miami says she wasn’t at all surprised by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent baby announcement because the hip-hop mogul had already told her about the baby’s impending arrival. Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, 28, had the script flipped on her when she interviewed rapper G Herbo...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’
Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
urbanbellemag.com
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
#DanaTran: Photos Of The Alleged Mother Of Diddy’s Daughter Surface As Yung Miami Slams ‘Side Piece’ Allegations—‘I Don’t Come 2nd’
After days of mystery, the woman believed to have welcomed a child with Diddy has been revealed and fans think she looks like his ex, Cassie.
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Summer Walker Gets Dragged After Offering $2,000 A Month For ‘Preferably White Or Gay’ Male Assistant, Responds To Backlash
Twitter drags Summer Walker for offering $2,000 a month for 'preferably white or gay' male assistant to 'build stuff' in Atlanta
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
HipHopDX.com
Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'
Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Keke Palmer’s baby news sparks Twitter debate about revealing paternity
In the wake of Keke Palmer‘s pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live,” many questioned who the father might be. The questions about the baby’s father led to a Twitter debate about whether expectant mothers should share details their child’s father. Palmer has posted images of...
Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly
Joycelyn Savage has welcomed her first child with R. Kelly, who’s serving 30 years in prison. She welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. The post Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly appeared first on 92 Q.
Diddy Demands Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece Reveal Her Name After She Sued Him For Wrongful Termination
Diddy has demanded the woman suing him for wrongful termination, who also claims to be his late ex Kim Porter’s niece, reveal her name in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diddy and his legal team argue the woman should not be allowed to proceed anonymously. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Roe filed a bombshell lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Roe’s lawsuit added Tri Star Sports, Britney Spears’ former management company, as a defendant in the lawsuit.The woman claimed to be the niece of Diddy’s late ex,...
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla
Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
NBC Miami
Drake, Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Case
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion, court records showed. The rappers are on a defense witness list that was submitted Tuesday for Dedrick...
Comments / 0