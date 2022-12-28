ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex

The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession

T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’

Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband

Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey

Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
HipHopDX.com

Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'

Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
92Q

Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly

Joycelyn Savage has welcomed her first child with R. Kelly, who’s serving 30 years in prison. She welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. The post Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly appeared first on 92 Q.
RadarOnline

Diddy Demands Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece Reveal Her Name After She Sued Him For Wrongful Termination

Diddy has demanded the woman suing him for wrongful termination, who also claims to be his late ex Kim Porter’s niece, reveal her name in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diddy and his legal team argue the woman should not be allowed to proceed anonymously. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Roe filed a bombshell lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Roe’s lawsuit added Tri Star Sports, Britney Spears’ former management company, as a defendant in the lawsuit.The woman claimed to be the niece of Diddy’s late ex,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla

Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.

