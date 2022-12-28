Read full article on original website
BBC
Morocco insist they will not defend their CHAN title in Algeria unless direct flights are permitted
The Moroccan Football Federation (FMRF) have said they will withdraw from their defence of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria unless they are allowed to fly directly from the country's capital Rabat. Amid tensions between the two north African neighbours, direct flights were cancelled in 2021 and the FMRF...
KEYT
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
NEW YORK (AP) — Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth. “Before Pelé, ’10′ was just a number,” current Brazil forward Neymar wrote following the soccer great’s death Thursday at the age of 82. “That line, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pelé soccer was just a sport. Pelé changed everything. He transformed soccer into art, entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the Black and above all he gave Brazil visibility. Soccer and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure.”
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Dec. 22 - Dec. 29From the British Royals attending their first yearly Christmas church walk since the death of the queen to protests in France after a shooting at a Kurdish center in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
Growing pressure on Rwanda from France, Germany over Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — International pressure is growing on Rwanda as France and Germany are the latest parties to openly accuse the country of supporting armed rebels in neighboring eastern Congo — with possible repercussions for foreign aid that Kigali has long enjoyed. For months, renewed attacks by...
Iranian chess player ‘moving to Spain’ after competing without headscarf
One of Iran’s top-ranked female chess players is reportedly planning to settle in Spain after photographs emerged of her taking part in an international tournament without a headscarf. Sara Khadem, ranked 804 in the world and 10th in her home country, was not planning to return to Iran after...
Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant deaths
Spain's public prosecutor closed an investigation Friday into the deaths of at least 23 African migrants trying to cross from Morocco into Melilla, one of its two North African enclaves. The prosecutors' decision came just months after Spain and Morocco patched up ties following a lingering diplomatic spat.
Germany hands over 20 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
ABUJA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Germany has handed over 20 Benin Bronzes from its museums to Nigeria, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday, making it the latest European country to return cultural artefacts to their African homeland.
KEYT
Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Saudi team Al Nassr
Famed Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, the team announced on social media Friday. The club tweeted a picture of Ronaldo holding up a yellow No. 7 Al Nassr jersey and said: “History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC.”
KEYT
Pelé invigorated US soccer, paved way for ’94 World Cup, MLS
NEW YORK (AP) — Clive Toye started his pursuit of Pelé with a trip to Jamaica and a cold call in 1971. Pelé signed with the New York Cosmos four years later. It put U.S. soccer on a path to hosting the World Cup in 1994 and launching Major League Soccer two years later. The Cosmos averaged 3,578 fans in 1974. Pelé joined in June 1975 and that season’s average nearly tripled to 10,450. Pelé was 34 when he joined the Cosmos and scored 37 goals in 64 matches. He agreed to countless interviews and promotional appearances as part of a mission to make soccer mainstream.
Mali trial of I.Coast soldiers wraps up as deadline looms in row
The trial in Mali of 46 Ivorian troops whose detention has sparked a diplomatic row between the two countries wrapped up on Friday, a judicial source and a defence lawyer said. The row escalated in September, when diplomatic sources in the region said Mali wanted Ivory Coast to acknowledge its responsibility and express regret for deploying the soldiers.
Spain tops world’s best tourist villages ranking with three awards
Three remote Spanish communities have been named as among the best villages in the world for tourists – the most entries for a single country. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) recently revealed its annual list of the best tourism villages across the globe, with those included in the list scoring highly on social and environmental sustainability as well as their tourism work.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Burkina Faso: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The year is 1984. President Thomas Sankara moves to change his country’s name from the Republic of Upper Volta to Burkina Faso 24 years after independence from French rule. This name change gives way to new national symbols such as the anthem, motto, and flag (more later). He composed...
kalkinemedia.com
S.Sudan to send 750 troops to DR Congo to fight rebels
South Sudan will send 750 soldiers to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo soon to join a regional force fighting a rebel offensive, a military spokesman said Wednesday. Fierce fighting in recent months between Congolese troops and the M23 rebel group prompted the East African Community (EAC) bloc to deploy a joint regional force to quell the violence, with Kenya and Uganda also sending soldiers to the DRC.
US News and World Report
Eritrean Soldiers Leaving Major Towns in Northern Ethiopia - Witnesses
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Eritrean soldiers, who fought in support of Ethiopia's federal government during its two-year civil war in the northern Tigray region, are pulling out of two major towns and headed toward the border, witnesses and an Ethiopian official told Reuters. The withdrawals from Shire and Axum follow a...
KEYT
46 Ivorian soldiers sentenced to 20 years in Mali prison
TIMBUKTU, Mali (AP) — The prosecutor general for the African nation of Mali says 46 soldiers from Ivory Coast have been sentenced to 20 years in prison for undermining state security in Mali and for attacks on Mali’s government. Prosecutor General Ladji Sara also said Friday that three other defendants, women who were released in September, were tried in absentia and sentenced to death. The 49 soldiers were detained in July when they went to work for Sahelian Aviation Services, a private company contracted to work in Mali by the United Nations. Mali’s government said it considered the Ivorians to be mercenaries because they were not directly employed by the U.N. mission. The case has added to escalating tensions between Mali’s military junta and the international community.
