GP sends patients cancer diagnosis text instead of Merry Christmas message
Patients at a GP practice in Yorkshire were wrongly told by text message on Christmas Eve that they had terminal lung cancer.The surgery, near Doncaster, said it had meant to send out “Merry Christmas” messages instead.A father awaiting the results of a lung cancer test - which came back negative - was reportedly among those who got the text.Facebook user Vicky Southgate shared the message and said she was "shaking and close to tears".The text asked for “a DS1500 for the above patient. Diagnosis — Aggressive lung cancer with metastases”.DS1500 is the name of the form given to people...
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Popculture
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Hold Hands in Sydney During Holiday Vacation
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are feeling the love from Down Under. The Australia natives and spouses of 16 years were snapped on holiday in Sydney on Monday, holding hands as they walked along the Sydney Harbour. Urban and Kidman, both 55, were dressed casually for the warm weather, both...
Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant
"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales demonstrates the chicest way to wear a Christmas jumper
The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season. The Princess of Wales is a master of festive fashion, something she has already demonstrated twice this week. On Monday, the royal – who is currently promoting her Christmas carol service – was pictured wearing the perfect red sequin party dress, and today, the palace has shared a video of her wearing the cosiest of Christmas jumpers.
Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together
Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
Richard Gere and Wife Share Rare Glimpse Into Tropical Holiday Getaway With Young Sons
Actor Richard Gere, 73, and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 39, are a relatively private couple, but the two are sharing a sweet glimpse into their holiday vacation this year. Silva, 39, posted a snapshot of the family's bright and sunny Christmas on Instagram as a little holiday treat for their followers, offering a sneak peek into their tropical getaway with their two young sons.
Woman shares how she's managed to do Christmas for completely free
The most wonderful time of the year is often the most expensive, but it turns out that this doesn't have to be the case. In fact, one savvy mum has revealed how she managed to do Christmas completely for free - and yes, we're including the dinner. Maddy Alexander-Grout explained...
Family Reunited For A Special Christmas
It’s the holiday season, a busy time at Will Rogers World Airport, and with all the important flights there may not be one bigger than the one for the Olivier family. The Oliviers moved to the United States from Johannesburg South Africa in 2001 and have been Oklahoma residents since 2019. However, in January, after a surgery Jeanette Olivier was given some not so good news.
Why “Blown Away” by Carrie Underwood Is Such a Relatable Song
There is no doubt that many people will empathize with any song about alcohol. After all, the bulk of us uses alcohol as an escape from our own personal problems. That being said, Carrie Underwood’s song “Blown Away” is the perfect song for this topic. The song...
Cooper Hefner Poses with Wife and Three Daughters in Christmas Pajama Selfie: 'Happy Holidays'
Cooper Hefner and wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner share twin daughters Marigold and Blossom, 9 months, and daughter Betsy, 2 Cooper Hefner is loving his first Christmas as a father of three. The businessman turned political candidate, 30, and his wife, actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner, 31, posed in a selfie-style photo with their three daughters on Christmas, shared on Instagram over the weekend. The family of five posed in matching Christmas pajamas as they marked the first winter holiday season for their twin daughters — Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl, 9 months. The...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Shows Every Incredible Detail of Christmas Eve with Her Family
The RHONJ family’s holiday dinner included a jaw-dropping meal, gorgeous decor, and perfectly coordinated outfits. Earlier this month, Teresa Giudice talked to the New York Post about what she was going to cook when hosting Christmas Eve at her house this year. “I think I do more than seven fishes,” she said, referencing the Feast of the Seven Fishes. “We do baccala in red sauce and baccala with olive oil and vinegar... I put octopus in my red sauce for the main dish of our pasta.” As The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member later proved via her Instagram Stories, that was just a small sample of what she planned to prepare.
'Happy Merriment': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share Photos From Tokyo Christmas Celebration
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent the holiday overseas this year. On Monday, December 26, the actor shared a few photos from their celebrations in Tokyo, where they set up their own Christmas tree, tried local food and went sightseeing. "ありがと ございます Tokyo 🇯🇵 happy merriment 🎄🕊️love to all ❤️," the dad-of-two captioned the pics, which included a sweet snap of the duo holding hands with Perry, 38, clad in a festive frock.The couple has been traveling all over the globe this year, the singer visiting her fiancé, 45, on the set of his Australia flick in October. They've also...
Rhod Gilbert postpones shows to have further surgery following cancer treatment
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has postponed a string of live shows after discovering he requires additional surgery following his cancer treatment.The Welsh stand-up, 54, announced in July he was being treated at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff and would be “disappearing for a while” to focus on treatment.On Tuesday he said he was suffering gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that “kick like a donkey” and needed surgery early in the New Year.Seven of his January shows, in locations such as Bath and Swansea, will now be pushed back to the summer.He wrote on Facebook: “Thanks again for all your kind...
Meghan Trainor’s Son Riley Drives His New Christmas Car & It’s Too Cute to Handle
Beep beep, baby coming through! Meghan Trainor’s son Riley got a new car for Christmas, and there has never been a cuter driver. In a Christmas photo series posted on Instagram yesterday, the “Made You Look” singer shared several family snaps from their holiday at home. There were some sweet snaps of Trainor, her husband Daryl Sabara, and their 1-year-old son Riley standing in front of the Christmas tree, which were very precious. (Riley’s blue velvet vest and matching bow tie is to die for!) But what really stole the show was Riley’s new car. Slide to photo 6 in the carousel...
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Shares Update After Facial Feminization Surgery
Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner's "Ridicule" Dylan Mulvaney is keeping fans in the loop on her post-surgery recovery. The TikTok star and trans activist provided an update on how she is doing post going under the knife for facial feminization surgery. "I'm really, I'm doing well," Dylan...
Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi shares a moving tribute to her late mother
Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has shared a tribute to her late mother on the first Christmas since her death.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Sneak A Smooch While Enjoying A 'Little End Of The Year Hike'
Longtime lovebirds Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton capped off their year with some quality time outdoors around the country crooner’s 1,300-acre home in Oklahoma. On Wednesday, December 28, the “Hollaback Girl” songstress took to social media, sharing several sweet snaps of her and Shelton’s family enjoying a “little end of the year hike.”Alongside several photos of her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, enjoying the great outdoors, Stefani snuck in two adorable selfies depicting her and her country crooner hubby sharing a smooch during their day in the wilderness. BLAKE SHELTON GUSHES HE 'WON THE ULTIMATE PRIZE' ON 'THE...
Malin Andersson shocks fans as she takes decorations down two days after Christmas
Christmas is over for yet another year and we've officially entered that weird limbo period between Christmas Day and the New Year when time loses all meaning and you just sort of drift around eating a turkey sandwich. There are a few ways to use this time, like catching up...
