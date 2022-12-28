Read full article on original website
The State Port Pilot
South's Dow Pender kicks field goal
South Brunswick's Dow Pender received postseason honorable mention in both football and soccer in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference for 2022. Here Pender kicks a field goal against West Brunswick.
The State Port Pilot
Hannah Leanne Smith
Hannah Leanne Smith, age 35, of Leland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Hannah was born in Lafayette, Indiana on August 4, 1987, and was the daughter of Mark and Cindy Soles Smith of Leland. She is also survived by two brothers, Hayden Smith of Lancaster, Ohio, and Haitham Alsanadi of Wilmington, North Carolina; her paternal grandmother, Jeannine Smith of Topeka, Kansas; and three nieces, Bailey, Audrey and Claire.
The State Port Pilot
Philip James “Phil” Reilly
Philip James “Phil” Reilly, age 87, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. Mr. Reilly was born February 10, 1935 in Newark, New Jersey, son of the late Philip Joseph Reilly and Claire Conway Reilly.
The State Port Pilot
Ted Frederick King
Ted Frederick King, age 90, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Ted was born January 7, 1932, to the late William and Sadie King in Southport, North Carolina.
The State Port Pilot
BCAR Volunteer of the Year donates to CIS
Winner of the first Brunswick County Association of Realtors Volunteer of the Year award is Ginger Harper of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in Southport. Harper, who was nominated by her peers, was recognized at the recent Harley Holiday Party, where she was presented with the VOTY plaque.
gotodestinations.com
5 PRIMO Pizza Spots in Myrtle Beach
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot on Myrtle Beach that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Myrtle Beach has to offer!. Aj’s Pizza. Need to...
Bladen County actress nominated for Broadway World regional theatre award
For some people, it takes years to find purpose. It can take decades to discover the right path that combines talent and passion. F
The State Port Pilot
Door, window replacement part of 2016 school bonds
The Brunswick County Board of Education sent a contract to the county commissioners earlier this month for a project at Southport Elementary School to have dozens of doors and locks removed and replaced next summer while students are on break as part of a voter-approved $152-million bond from 2016. County...
WECT
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
The Best North Carolina Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
wpde.com
Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington ‘suspicious package’ determined to be non-threatening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has determined the suspicious package found this morning in the 100 block of N. 3rd Street is a non-threatening, non-perishable item. The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad had been downtown where the package was found this morning around 9:00...
The State Port Pilot
Key Southport projects are still under review
December’s Southport Planning Board meeting held Dec. 15 showed board members aren’t ready to make recommendations as review committees continue to look at several projects, including buildings at Howe and Moore streets, North Howe Street and property near Sunny Point. 101 E. Moore St.
WECT
Westbound lane in section of Princess Place Dr. closed due to water main break
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The westbound lane of the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Princess Place Dr. will be closed until approximately 6 p.m. due to a water main break. According to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, westbound traffic should detour via N 23rd St., Chestnut St. and N 17th St. to avoid the closure. Eastbound traffic isn’t affected.
WECT
Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout the...
wglt.org
North Carolina man killed in Christmas Day crash on I-74
A 71-year-old man from North Carolina died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas Day. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the victim as Herbert Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina. According to Yoder, Rich was the lone occupant in a van that left the roadway shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The State Port Pilot
Focus turns to permit process for new kayak launch
With a key source of funding for a future kayak launch secured, Southport Parks & Recreation Director Heather Hemphill anticipates spending some of 2023 chasing down permits needed to complete the project. City $9,000 short.
WECT
Northwest man arrested, facing rape charges
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Brunswick County have released information regarding the arrest of a Northwest resident. According to a representative with the Northwest Police Department, 38-year-old Nicholas Antonio Raye has been arrested and is facing charges related to second degree forcible rape. As of this time, he...
whqr.org
Greene v. David redux, Register of Deeds and gay marriage, and stories for 2023
On this, our last episode of 2022, we look at the latest in the troubling saga of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who is under fire for racist behavior and alleged corruption. Plus a conversation about the New Hanover County GOP's search for a new Register of Deeds — and concerns from the left about the GOP's screening questionnaire.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
