Hannah Leanne Smith, age 35, of Leland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Hannah was born in Lafayette, Indiana on August 4, 1987, and was the daughter of Mark and Cindy Soles Smith of Leland. She is also survived by two brothers, Hayden Smith of Lancaster, Ohio, and Haitham Alsanadi of Wilmington, North Carolina; her paternal grandmother, Jeannine Smith of Topeka, Kansas; and three nieces, Bailey, Audrey and Claire.

LELAND, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO