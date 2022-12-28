ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders announce shocking decision ahead of Week 17

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mtp4O_0jwp5sWf00

Aug 4, 2022; Canton, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels reacts during the Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a major change with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. The Raiders coach said the plan is for Carr and some other veterans to sit over the final two weeks of the season so the team can get a look at their younger players.

“None of us are happy with where we’re at, but we think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play,” McDaniels told reporters. “Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we’re in and the situation. He was very supportive of the two young (quarterbacks) and he’ll do anything he can to help them.”

McDaniels was also noncommittal when asked about Carr’s future with the Raiders .

“There is a lot to be sorted once the season is over,” the coach said.

Las Vegas fell to 6-9 with their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Carr threw three interceptions in the game and now has 14 on the year, which is more than any other quarterback.

The Raiders have virtually no chance of making the playoffs. It is quite possible that benching Carr is the first step toward moving on from him when the season ends.

As one NFL reporter explained this week, the Raiders have a big decision to make with Carr and a very short window to make it . Carr will be owed a lot of money if he remains on Las Vegas’ roster after the third day of the waiver period, which begins the day after the Super Bowl.

Carr also has guarantees for injury in his contract, so it makes sense for the Raiders to do everything they can to keep him healthy. That is also a smart approach if they want to shop him in trade talks.

The post Raiders announce shocking decision ahead of Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 12

Pubes The Grey
2d ago

Eventually they all go. Devante Adams goes to the Raiders to reunite with Carr. Now Carr is going to go. Bad timing there. The whole team has a bad karma to it. The coaches are going as soon as it is feasible financially to fire them. All their quality draft picks have been cut or traded. I farted.

Reply(1)
4
Matthew McKemy
2d ago

This idiot has ruined this team. The players knew how to win, the new coaches do not. McDaniels refuses to learn from his mistakes and loses games in which he has big leads over and over. Broncos 2.0. Was Leatherwood a worse guard than Bars? Questionable personnel moves have to be examined. We were in the playoffs last year, now two steps back. Hard to take.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Larry Brown Sports

Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team

Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision

Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Athlon Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver

When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team.  Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr will be benched for the remainder of the season. While performance is the obvious reason the move was made, it was not the only motive. The Raiders want to preserve Carr’s health in anticipation of a potential offseason trade, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler... The post Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr

Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback. The big question... The post 2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr

With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision

NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr has notable response to benching by Raiders

The signs continue to become clearer that Derek Carr is on his way out of Las Vegas. The Raiders announced Wednesday they are benching Carr for the final two games of the regular season, raising major questions about the quarterback’s future with the organization. While coach Josh McDaniels claimed that the move was to get... The post Derek Carr has notable response to benching by Raiders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming

The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
186K+
Followers
23K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy